Search

Advanced search

Muswell Hill Soup Kitchen launches delivery van appeal

PUBLISHED: 11:03 24 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:03 24 September 2020

Volunteers at the reopening of Muswell Hill Soup Kitchen for collections, with (right) Catherine West MP and Martin Stone. Picture: André Langlois

Volunteers at the reopening of Muswell Hill Soup Kitchen for collections, with (right) Catherine West MP and Martin Stone. Picture: André Langlois

André Langlois

Muswell Hill Soup Kitchen has launched an appeal to help raise the more than £20,000 needed to buy a van for deliveries.

Earlier this month the kitchen at Muswell Hill Baptist Church opened for collections, having been taking food to hostels and shelters during lockdown.

The service’s users and volunteers greeted each other warmly after months apart.

You may also want to watch:

Soup kitchen organiser, and founder of nextmeal.co.uk, told the Ham & High Podcast the service is preparing for the winter - and the fundraising target of £28,000 for a van, food and running costs.

He said: “One of the things we’re looking to do is to purchase a van so that we can go to the people, where they are, taking necessary equipment, bags, whatever they may need to survive any cold weather.”

He said it is not yet known what will happen around rough sleeping this winter, given the ongoing coronavirus crisis, but he said: “On a cold night we want them to survive the night and meet another day.”

To hear Martin discuss issues around rough sleeping and what the role of the authorities should be, search ‘Ham & High’ in your podcast app or go to https://podfollow.com/hamhigh/

To support Muswell Hill Soup Kitchen, go to https://www.peoplesfundraising.com/donation/super-kitchen-van.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal’s Lotte Wubben-Moy says England call-up was unbelievable

England Women's manager Phil Neville in the stands before the Barclays FA WSL match at The Academy Stadium, Manchester.

Muswell Hill Soup Kitchen launches delivery van appeal

Volunteers at the reopening of Muswell Hill Soup Kitchen for collections, with (right) Catherine West MP and Martin Stone. Picture: André Langlois

Forest School activities prove a hit with pupils at St Anthony’s Girls School

Pupils enjoy collecting leaves and foraging for berries

Three French wines to try this autumn

bottles to drink this October

‘Positive’ week of action for investigation into disappearance of Lana Purcell

John Purcell, 61, and Megan Purcell, 15, the father and daughter of Lana Purcell, at the launch of a fresh appeal for information. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA