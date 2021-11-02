Muswell Hill supermarket raises £1,000 for breast cancer awareness

More than £1,000 was raised in a raffle at Sainsbury’s in Muswell Hill for the charity Breast Cancer Campaign.

Employees organised the event and put up prizes of chocolates, Sainsbury gift cards and champagne as well as the cash jackpot.

The charity push could become an annual event - Credit: Juliette Fevre

Joyce, who did not wish to give her surname, led the event and said: “This year, one of our colleagues has finished her breast cancer treatment and we have customers who are stage 4. We wanted to do something to support them.”

All employees wore pink t-shirts to support the Pink October campaign.

Former employee Catherine, who wore a pink wig and asked for her surname to be withheld, added: “Check your boobies!

“Every woman and man should check their breasts, make sure their hands go all around looking for any swelling.”

“What’s sad is that there’s nothing else in Muswell Hill today about Pink October. it should be built up.”

