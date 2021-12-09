Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Muswell Hill supermarket holds raffle to buy child a wheelchair

Logo Icon

Juliette Fevre

Published: 12:40 PM December 9, 2021
Sainsbury's staff held a Christmas raffle in their Muswell Hill store

Sainsbury's staff held a fundraising raffle in their Muswell Hill store - Credit: Juliette Fevre

Staff at a Sainsbury's store in Muswell Hill organised a raffle to help raise funds to buy a child a new wheelchair.

“Happy health day!” could be heard on entering the store in Fortis Green Road last Friday (Dec 3), as volunteers let shoppers know prizes could be won.

Sainsbury's has partnered with Action for Kids (AFK) to offer Leon, a young recipient of the charity, a new wheelchair.

The leaflets distributed by volunteers read: “His current chair is very old and if it rains, he has to put a bag over the controls, or sometimes he doesn’t leave his house.”

For 15 years Sainsbury's has been partnering with AFK, a national charity supporting disabled children, young people and their families.

Baskets full of wine, food and champagne were prepared as prizes for winners, and the raffle has since closed.

The Sainsbury's store manager said the supermarket hoped to rack up £1,500 for the fundraiser.

Most Read

  1. 1 Dentist guilty of 'attempted sexual communication with a child'
  2. 2 Mayor of Haringey racially abused after Christmas event
  3. 3 Henrietta Barnett rated second best state school in the UK
  1. 4 Rainbow George: Hampstead 'dreamer' dies at 81
  2. 5 Hornsey Tavern to reopen as Irish sports pub
  3. 6 Out with Cafe Hampstead... in comes Oak & Poppy
  4. 7 Piano shop at risk of closure over business rates dispute
  5. 8 John Lewis Christmas advert: The Golders Green teenager who met an alien
  6. 9 Primrose Hill: Menorah vandalised in hate crime incident
  7. 10 Hampstead Heath to host first Christmas Fayre
Charity Fundraiser
Muswell Hill News
Haringey News
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Max Miller and chef Adam Clark founded vegan fast-food join Ready Burger this summer 

Food and Drink | Interview

Meet the Crouch End duo taking on McDonald's

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
A London bus collided with a car and lamppost in Muswell Hill on December 2

London Live News | Updated

Bus collides with lamppost in Muswell Hill crash

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
George Michael's estate has contributed to Highgate's Christmas lights

Christmas

George Michael estate helps fund Highgate Christmas lights

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Kristin Baybars 2003

Obituary

Obituary: Tributes to Gospel Oak toy 'legend' Kristin Baybars

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon