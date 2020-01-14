Search

Advanced search

Raise the Roof: Muswell Hill's St James Church to host "world class" opera fundraiser

PUBLISHED: 13:05 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:20 14 January 2020

Member of St James Church, baritone James Cleverton, will perform at the concert. Picture: Robert Workman

Member of St James Church, baritone James Cleverton, will perform at the concert. Picture: Robert Workman

Archant

"World class" opera is coming to Muswell Hill on January 25 to fundraise for St James Church.

Proceeds from the concert will go towards the Raise the Roof appeal which the church on St James Lane says will fund a "vital project of repairs".

Performers include violinist Thomas Gould and cellist Gabriella Swallow, who have featured on the domestic and European circuit.

You may also want to watch:

St James Church operations manager Leona Akass said: "We're thrilled and so thankful to the musicians, many of whom live locally. "It's a once in a lifetime opportunity to see some of Britain's top musical talent under one creaking roof - all for just £20.

"It's an absolute bargain, a fraction of what you'd pay in the West End and it's all in a good cause - restoring that roof!"

There will also be performances from members of St James Church, soprano soloist Yvette Bonner and baritone James Cleverton, who will showcase a new aria written by composer Iain Bell.

More information about the fundraiser including tickets can be found here.

Most Read

1 Avenue Road: Haringey supported housing residents baffled by ‘path to nowhere’

The 'path to nowhere' at 1 Avenue Road in Shepherd's Hill. Picture: Sam Volpe

“We need to fight for it”: Belsize Park documentary maker of under-threat England’s Lane launderette joins calls to save facility

Russell Bentley made a documentary about the characters and history behind the launderette in England's Lane. Picture: Russell Bentley

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Marvel’s new Eternals film spotted filming with ‘small army’ on Hampstead Heath

Marvel Studios filming The Eternals on Hampstead Heath. Picture: James Rossiter

Camden Town Waterstones shut for a day after ‘unprecedented’ landlord dispute

Waterstones in Camden Town on Thursday. Picture: Anonymous

Most Read

1 Avenue Road: Haringey supported housing residents baffled by ‘path to nowhere’

The 'path to nowhere' at 1 Avenue Road in Shepherd's Hill. Picture: Sam Volpe

“We need to fight for it”: Belsize Park documentary maker of under-threat England’s Lane launderette joins calls to save facility

Russell Bentley made a documentary about the characters and history behind the launderette in England's Lane. Picture: Russell Bentley

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Marvel’s new Eternals film spotted filming with ‘small army’ on Hampstead Heath

Marvel Studios filming The Eternals on Hampstead Heath. Picture: James Rossiter

Camden Town Waterstones shut for a day after ‘unprecedented’ landlord dispute

Waterstones in Camden Town on Thursday. Picture: Anonymous

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Mourinho raises possibility injured Kane could miss Euro 2020

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (left) and Southampton's Jan Bednarek battle for the ball

Tube air pollution ‘needs more research’ says transport activist

Justin McKie with his PM2.5 monitor in Belsize Park Tube station. Picture: Justin McKie

Camden’s best? Nominations open for 2020 London Teacher of the Year Awards

Last year, Jacqueline McQuade (left) of Regent High School in Camden won the support staff award for Camden, Barnet and Brent. Picture: Martin Apps

Hockey: Hampstead & Westminster seven in GB squads

Rupert Shipperley celebrates scoring against Beeston (pic Mark Clews)

Raise the Roof: Muswell Hill’s St James Church to host “world class” opera fundraiser

Member of St James Church, baritone James Cleverton, will perform at the concert. Picture: Robert Workman
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists