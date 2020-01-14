Raise the Roof: Muswell Hill's St James Church to host "world class" opera fundraiser

Member of St James Church, baritone James Cleverton, will perform at the concert. Picture: Robert Workman Archant

"World class" opera is coming to Muswell Hill on January 25 to fundraise for St James Church.

Proceeds from the concert will go towards the Raise the Roof appeal which the church on St James Lane says will fund a "vital project of repairs".

Performers include violinist Thomas Gould and cellist Gabriella Swallow, who have featured on the domestic and European circuit.

St James Church operations manager Leona Akass said: "We're thrilled and so thankful to the musicians, many of whom live locally. "It's a once in a lifetime opportunity to see some of Britain's top musical talent under one creaking roof - all for just £20.

"It's an absolute bargain, a fraction of what you'd pay in the West End and it's all in a good cause - restoring that roof!"

There will also be performances from members of St James Church, soprano soloist Yvette Bonner and baritone James Cleverton, who will showcase a new aria written by composer Iain Bell.

More information about the fundraiser including tickets can be found here.