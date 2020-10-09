Search

Advanced search

Muswell Hill street named after Nelson Mandela is defaced with graffiti

PUBLISHED: 12:14 09 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:15 09 October 2020

The graffiti in Nelson Mandela Close was reported on Tuesday. Picture: Natan Doron

The graffiti in Nelson Mandela Close was reported on Tuesday. Picture: Natan Doron

Archant

Graffiti defacing a Muswell Hill street named after Nelson Mandela has been removed.

Nelson Mandela Close, which commemorates the former South Africa president, was painted to cross out the name of the anti-apartheid leader from its street sign.

The graffiti was reported by Highgate resident Natan Doron on Tuesday and two days later it had been removed by Haringey Council officers.

Haringey mayor Adam Jogee (Labour, Hornsey) said: “We don’t yet know the motive but what we do know is that any action that seeks to undermine or insult or attack people like Nelson Mandela require us to come out and call it out.

You may also want to watch:

“In Black History Month it’s a stark reminder of how much has happened before and how much we have to do.

“It is also a call to action for all of us to remember and acknowledge the contributions that Black people have made for our world, but also the fight for freedom and democracy that is still so important today.”

Cllr Jogee added: “Nelson Mandela once said ‘it always seems impossible util it’s done.’

“What this does show is that we’ve still got a bit more to do to show that this type of stuff is not happening here.”

Haringey Council has been contacted for comment.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Wingate boss Knight insists his side should be confident heading into Horsham clash

Suleiman Bakalandwa of Wingate & Finchley and Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 6th October 2020

Muswell Hill street named after Nelson Mandela is defaced with graffiti

The graffiti in Nelson Mandela Close was reported on Tuesday. Picture: Natan Doron

La Sainte Union drug-laced sweets: Two arrested over ‘weed gummies’ which saw 17 teenagers hospitalised

Police warn Camden parents drug-laced sweets could be 'circulating' after La Sainte Union hospitalisations

Housing association ‘failed in duty’ to residents at Highgate block of flats after years of complaints

Tor House, an L&Q property in Highgate. Picture: Google

Haringey Borough boss Loizou is targeting play-off places

Haringey manager Tom Loizou during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020