Muswell Hill street named after Nelson Mandela is defaced with graffiti

The graffiti in Nelson Mandela Close was reported on Tuesday.

Graffiti defacing a Muswell Hill street named after Nelson Mandela has been removed.

Nelson Mandela Close, which commemorates the former South Africa president, was painted to cross out the name of the anti-apartheid leader from its street sign.

The graffiti was reported by Highgate resident Natan Doron on Tuesday and two days later it had been removed by Haringey Council officers.

Haringey mayor Adam Jogee (Labour, Hornsey) said: “We don’t yet know the motive but what we do know is that any action that seeks to undermine or insult or attack people like Nelson Mandela require us to come out and call it out.

“In Black History Month it’s a stark reminder of how much has happened before and how much we have to do.

“It is also a call to action for all of us to remember and acknowledge the contributions that Black people have made for our world, but also the fight for freedom and democracy that is still so important today.”

Cllr Jogee added: “Nelson Mandela once said ‘it always seems impossible util it’s done.’

“What this does show is that we’ve still got a bit more to do to show that this type of stuff is not happening here.”

Haringey Council has been contacted for comment.