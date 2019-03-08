Muswell Hill robbery: Police arrest two over alleged after-school offences targeting children

Two males were arrested on Thursday on suspicion of robbing a group of Muswell Hill schoolboys.

The suspects were detained after "intelligence-led" after school patrols in Muswell Hill.

Officers were alerted to a group who were "suspected to be intimidating schoolchildren".

After being approached by officers, they ran off, but two of the group - including a 15 year-old - were subsequently arrested nearby.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Haringey Police's Insp Paul Dwyer said: "My officers are patrolling Muswell Hill but I would continue to encourage students to report incidents to police so we can swiftly act upon them just like this one."

"Robbery is a priority for Haringey Police and we are proactively out in plain clothes and uniform to deal with any such offences."