Muswell Hill robbery: Police arrest two over alleged after-school offences targeting children
PUBLISHED: 15:55 09 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:55 09 November 2019
Archant
Two males were arrested on Thursday on suspicion of robbing a group of Muswell Hill schoolboys.
The suspects were detained after "intelligence-led" after school patrols in Muswell Hill.
Officers were alerted to a group who were "suspected to be intimidating schoolchildren".
You may also want to watch:
After being approached by officers, they ran off, but two of the group - including a 15 year-old - were subsequently arrested nearby.
Enquiries are ongoing.
Haringey Police's Insp Paul Dwyer said: "My officers are patrolling Muswell Hill but I would continue to encourage students to report incidents to police so we can swiftly act upon them just like this one."
"Robbery is a priority for Haringey Police and we are proactively out in plain clothes and uniform to deal with any such offences."