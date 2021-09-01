New community fund available to Muswell Hill groups

Published: 10:48 AM September 1, 2021

A Muswell Hill amenity society has launched a new community fund for local projects.

The Muswell Hill and Fortis Green Association (MHFGA) is offering up to £500 for initiatives that "benefit the area", and applications are open until October 31.

MHFGA publicity and events committee member, George Danker, said: "We are delighted to be able to offer an opportunity to local organisations and groups who are doing great work in the community and would like to expand their efforts or start something new that would benefit local people.

"The association has always been about co-ordinating positive action to improve the lives of our residents and contribute to the success of our local businesses.

"This is a natural extension of the work that we already do in helping to make sure Muswell Hill is one of the most pleasant places to live in London."

Constituted voluntary, community or recreational groups are eligible to apply for the fund.

Further details and the application form can be found here: mhfga.org/mhfga-community-fund/