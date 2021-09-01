Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
New community fund available to Muswell Hill groups

Sally Patterson

Published: 10:48 AM September 1, 2021   
London bus on Muswell Hill highstreet

The Muswell Hill and Fortis Green Association (MHFGA) has opened applications for a new Community Fund - Credit: Zoë Norfolk

A Muswell Hill amenity society has launched a new community fund for local projects.

The Muswell Hill and Fortis Green Association (MHFGA) is offering up to £500 for initiatives that "benefit the area", and applications are open until October 31.

MHFGA publicity and events committee member, George Danker, said: "We are delighted to be able to offer an opportunity to local organisations and groups who are doing great work in the community and would like to expand their efforts or start something new that would benefit local people.

"The association has always been about co-ordinating positive action to improve the lives of our residents and contribute to the success of our local businesses.

"This is a natural extension of the work that we already do in helping to make sure Muswell Hill is one of the most pleasant places to live in London."

Muswell Hill road

The fund is available for Muswell Hill and Fortis Green groups - Credit: Zoë Norfolk

Constituted voluntary, community or recreational groups are eligible to apply for the fund.

Further details and the application form can be found here: mhfga.org/mhfga-community-fund/

bus and church

The residents' association said it wants to invest in local projects - Credit: Zoë Norfolk

