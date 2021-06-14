Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
81-year-old paints her way to fourth book since lockdown

Joey Grostern

Published: 6:45 PM June 14, 2021   
Muswell Hill resident Margaret Andrews

Muswell Hill resident Margaret Andrews - Credit: Margaret Andrews

An 81-year-old Muswell Hill resident has written and illustrated her fourth children’s book since the pandemic started. 

Pink Patsy and the Moon is part of a series by Margaret Andrews that began when the coronavirus lockdown closed her art group – but the Muswell Hill resident was determined to keep painting.  

After working on a hare looking at the moon, she began to paint more and more characters, who eventually found their place in a fictional world she would later write. 

Margaret said: “I love to paint every day and I have already painted four Pink Patsy books with similar stories. 

“I’ve received the most wonderful comments and reviews of the books and my paintings, which has made me very happy.” 

Pink Patsy and the Moon

Pink Patsy and the Moon - Credit: Margaret Andrews

The pensioner was able to get her books to print with the help of her daughter Wendy Gallagher, the owner of the Gallalock, a key-cutter in Muswell Hill.  

“This is the best thing I have done with my mum” Wendy said.  

The books are edited to include different colour fonts associated with different characters, to aid dyslexic readers.  

To buy Pink Patsy and the Moon visit www.magmaybooks.co.uk  

