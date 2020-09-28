Muswell Hill residents and traders bring ‘festive cheer’ to raise £5k for Christmas tree

Choir singers outside Muswell Hill's Christmas tree in 2019. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic Archant

The festive spirit is already alive in Muswell Hill after traders and residents clubbed together to raise £5,000 for its Christmas tree in St James Square.

The donation target of £4,000 was met within 48 hours and the remaining funds will go to Muswell Hill Soup Kitchen.

Muswell Hill’s Christmas tree will be switched on at 6pm on November 30 and live streamed on Facebook.

Deanna Bogdanovic, from Muswell Business, the area’s traders’ association, said: “Christmas is always a big celebration in Muswell Hill, and although we can’t celebrate with our traditional carols and market, we can bring some festive cheer to the community with our Christmas tree.

“We were so delighted that the community and traders pulled together so quickly to help raise the essential funds, especially at a time of much hardship.”

Residents and local organisations who donated include: Hampstead Butcher & Providore, Tatlers, Tomfoolery, Red Desk, BonaFideStudio, St James Church, and the Friends of St James Square.

