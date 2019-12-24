Search

Christmas burglary victim pleads: 'Return unique musical instruments'

PUBLISHED: 16:00 24 December 2019

James Larcombe's son Dominic plays the hurdy-gurdy that has been stolen. Picture: James Larcombe

James Larcombe's son Dominic plays the hurdy-gurdy that has been stolen. Picture: James Larcombe

Archant

A Muswell Hill hill music software engineer is appealing for thieves who stole some unique instruments from his home in a pre-Christmas burglary to return them.

James Larcombe's stolen Mengascini melodeon. Picture: James LarcombeJames Larcombe's stolen Mengascini melodeon. Picture: James Larcombe

James Larcombe's Alexandra Road home was burgled on December 22, and the home invaders made off with, a huge number of his family's possessions including a TV, bikes and jewellery. But in particular, it is three hard-to-replace instruments that he is keen to get back.

The first is a guitar shaped hurdy-gurdy - a small string instrument - bearing the the inscription "Richard Smith #3, Bookham, Surrey, 1980" on the inside of the key box, the second is a melodeon manufactured by Mengascini. That has a red lining and two leather straps. The family also lost a second melodeon which James thinks dates back to the 1940s. It is a pressed wood Hohner C/F melodeon, with a leather strap.

A melodeon is a kind of accordion.

The stolen Hohner melodeon. Picture: James LarcombeThe stolen Hohner melodeon. Picture: James Larcombe

James said: "They're treasured possessions really, no two instruments are ever quite alike and these ones are particularly unique and valuable to me. The gurdy in particular is going to be very difficult for the thieves to sell - the handle isn't in the case, so it's unplayable as is."

If you can help return James' instruments or if anyone offers them to you for sale, contact james@starsinbattledress.com

Arkwright Road: Council approves plan to build two new homes in Frognal back garden

Two homes will be built in these back gardens in Arkwright Road. Picture: Hampstead Village Voice.

A day in the life of Luisa Porritt MEP as she returns to EU parliament after Tory election win

Luisa Porritt at the EU Parliament in Strasbourg. Picture: Harry Taylor

Muswell Hill mums speak out about muggings in north London: ‘In the last few years, things have changed’

Muswell Hill. Picture: Google

Police appeal over late night robberies in Frognal

Frognal. Picture: Google Maps

Muswell Hill hacker who tried to blackmail tech giant Apple gets two year suspended sentence – not the $100 gift cards he wanted

Kerem Albayrak. Picture: NCA

