Christmas burglary victim pleads: 'Return unique musical instruments'

James Larcombe's son Dominic plays the hurdy-gurdy that has been stolen. Picture: James Larcombe Archant

A Muswell Hill hill music software engineer is appealing for thieves who stole some unique instruments from his home in a pre-Christmas burglary to return them.

James Larcombe's stolen Mengascini melodeon. Picture: James Larcombe James Larcombe's stolen Mengascini melodeon. Picture: James Larcombe

James Larcombe's Alexandra Road home was burgled on December 22, and the home invaders made off with, a huge number of his family's possessions including a TV, bikes and jewellery. But in particular, it is three hard-to-replace instruments that he is keen to get back.

The first is a guitar shaped hurdy-gurdy - a small string instrument - bearing the the inscription "Richard Smith #3, Bookham, Surrey, 1980" on the inside of the key box, the second is a melodeon manufactured by Mengascini. That has a red lining and two leather straps. The family also lost a second melodeon which James thinks dates back to the 1940s. It is a pressed wood Hohner C/F melodeon, with a leather strap.

A melodeon is a kind of accordion.

The stolen Hohner melodeon. Picture: James Larcombe The stolen Hohner melodeon. Picture: James Larcombe

James said: "They're treasured possessions really, no two instruments are ever quite alike and these ones are particularly unique and valuable to me. The gurdy in particular is going to be very difficult for the thieves to sell - the handle isn't in the case, so it's unplayable as is."

If you can help return James' instruments or if anyone offers them to you for sale, contact james@starsinbattledress.com