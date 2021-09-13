Flower power: Horticultural society puts on long-awaited autumn show

Gallery

Published: 3:01 PM September 13, 2021

Susan Bennett with her flower display at Muswell Hill Horticultural Society Autumn show 2021 - Credit: Nigel Sutton

The best of Muswell Hill’s horticulture was on proud display on Saturday.

The Muswell Hill and District Horticultural Society at long last hosted its autumn flower show and plant sale on September 11 – after it was forced to cancel five of its previous shows due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Tea, cakes and a raffle were on offer in the gardens of North Bank, Pages Lane, which exhibited seasonal bedding, perennials and shrubs all locally grown.

Plant stall at Muswell Hill Horticultural Society Autumn show 2021 - Credit: Nigel Sutton

Stalls with “shed art” and handmade jewellery were sold, and a book signing was held with local authors Ruth Pavey and Mona Abboud.

Ham&High photographer Nigel Sutton was on hand to snap the event, taking in the best of Muswell Hill’s homegrown talent.

David Broome with lamps he made from recycled materials at Muswell Hill Horticultural Society Autumn show 2021 - Credit: Nigel Sutton

Julia Grant with winning entry at Muswell Hill Horticultural Society Autumn show 2021 - Credit: Nigel Sutton

Muswell Hill Horticultural Society Autumn show 2021 Ham & high Gardening correspondent Ruth Pavey pictured with Mona Abboud signing copies of their books - Credit: Nigel Sutton

Prize winning Rose entered by 97 yr old Muriel Sheridan at Muswell Hill Horticultural Society Autumn show 2021 - Credit: Nigel Sutton

Jenny Kruss with her giant Dahlia at Muswell Hill Horticultural Society Autumn show 2021 - Credit: Nigel Sutton

Christine Randall pictured with her table decoration at Muswell Hill Horticultural Society Autumn show 2021 - Credit: Nigel Sutton