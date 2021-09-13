Gallery
Flower power: Horticultural society puts on long-awaited autumn show
Published: 3:01 PM September 13, 2021
- Credit: Nigel Sutton
The best of Muswell Hill’s horticulture was on proud display on Saturday.
The Muswell Hill and District Horticultural Society at long last hosted its autumn flower show and plant sale on September 11 – after it was forced to cancel five of its previous shows due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Tea, cakes and a raffle were on offer in the gardens of North Bank, Pages Lane, which exhibited seasonal bedding, perennials and shrubs all locally grown.
Stalls with “shed art” and handmade jewellery were sold, and a book signing was held with local authors Ruth Pavey and Mona Abboud.
Ham&High photographer Nigel Sutton was on hand to snap the event, taking in the best of Muswell Hill’s homegrown talent.