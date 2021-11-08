Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Muswell Hill stands as one in Remembrance to fallen

Michael Boniface

Published: 5:40 PM November 8, 2021
Standard bearers Mr Strachan and S.I. Wong lower the flags

Standard bearers Mr Strachan and S.I. Wong lower the flags - Credit: Polly Hancock

Muswell Hill held a Remembrance service on Sunday to honour those who died in the line of duty. 

The local branch of the Royal British Legion welcomed the community on November 7 to pay their respects to the armed forces who sacrificed their lives to protect their country.  

Attendees including Captain Peter Baker and Reg White, 97, were joined by figures including Catherine West MP, Cllr Adam Jogee and Rev Chris Green.

Attendees including Cllr Adam Jogee, Catherine West MP, Timothy Peters, Rev Chris Green, Captain Peter Baker and PC Eldered 

Attendees including Cllr Adam Jogee, Catherine West MP, Timothy Peters, Rev Chris Green, Captain Peter Baker and PC Eldered - Credit: Polly Hancock

The ceremony involved a procession of standards, the laying of a wreath at the memorial of PC Keith Blakelock, who was murdered in 1985, and a service in the Remembrance garden of the Royal British Legion. 

Branch chair for Muswell Hill and Highgate, Timothy Peters, said: “It is utterly essential we remember those who served their country. And so we shall.”

Haringey mayor Cllr Adam Jogee lays a wreath

Haringey mayor Cllr Adam Jogee lays a wreath - Credit: Polly Hancock

Haringey mayor Cllr Adam Jogee added: “It was an important opportunity to stand, with many local people, in memory of the men and women who gave their lives to defend our democratic traditions and to secure peace.   

“Like others, my family lost servicemen during both world wars and so I wear my poppy with pride this year, and every year.” 

Services are being held across north London for Remembrance Day on November 11.

To donate to the poppy appeal visit https://www.britishlegion.org.uk/get-involved/poppy-appeal

Trumpeter Louis Barclay plays the Last Post alongside Rev Chris Green, Timothy Peters, Capt Peter Baker and Cllr Adam Jogee

Trumpeter Louis Barclay plays the Last Post alongside Rev Chris Green, Timothy Peters, Capt Peter Baker and Cllr Adam Jogee - Credit: Polly Hancock

Mayor of Haringey Cllr Adam Jogee with Reg White, 97, nicknamed Chalky

Mayor of Haringey Cllr Adam Jogee with Reg White, 97, nicknamed Chalky - Credit: Polly Hancock

Standard bearer Mr Strachan

Standard bearer Mr Strachan - Credit: Polly Hancock

Wreaths laid at the Remembrance Garden

Wreaths laid at the Remembrance Garden - Credit: Polly Hancock

