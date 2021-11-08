Gallery
Muswell Hill stands as one in Remembrance to fallen
- Credit: Polly Hancock
Muswell Hill held a Remembrance service on Sunday to honour those who died in the line of duty.
The local branch of the Royal British Legion welcomed the community on November 7 to pay their respects to the armed forces who sacrificed their lives to protect their country.
Attendees including Captain Peter Baker and Reg White, 97, were joined by figures including Catherine West MP, Cllr Adam Jogee and Rev Chris Green.
The ceremony involved a procession of standards, the laying of a wreath at the memorial of PC Keith Blakelock, who was murdered in 1985, and a service in the Remembrance garden of the Royal British Legion.
Branch chair for Muswell Hill and Highgate, Timothy Peters, said: “It is utterly essential we remember those who served their country. And so we shall.”
Haringey mayor Cllr Adam Jogee added: “It was an important opportunity to stand, with many local people, in memory of the men and women who gave their lives to defend our democratic traditions and to secure peace.
“Like others, my family lost servicemen during both world wars and so I wear my poppy with pride this year, and every year.”
Services are being held across north London for Remembrance Day on November 11.
To donate to the poppy appeal visit https://www.britishlegion.org.uk/get-involved/poppy-appeal