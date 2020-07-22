Muswell Hill woman walks 60 miles in 17 hours for sister who has pancreatic cancer

Dr Jane Stephens has raised more than £3,000 for Pancreatic Cancer UK. Picture: Dr Jane Stephens Archant

A Muswell Hill woman walked 60 miles in just under 17 hours on Saturday to fundraise for pancreatic cancer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jane eating some scrambled eggs on her 60-mile walk. Picture: Dr Jane Stephens Jane eating some scrambled eggs on her 60-mile walk. Picture: Dr Jane Stephens

Dr Jane Stephens’ sister, Anni, 62, was diagnosed with the disease last August – so Jane wanted to raise awareness of her story, the cancer’s symptoms, and how Anni has defied doctors’ expectations to still be alive today.

Jane, a 59-year-old business coach, walked 60 miles in 16 hours and 56 minutes, doing loops through Muswell Hill, Crouch End, Highgate, Alexandra Palace and Hampstead Garden Suburb.

With the symptoms of pancreatic cancer listed on her rucksack, she set off on July 18 at 5.45am and finished at 10.45pm.

You may also want to watch:

Jane told the Ham&High her fundraiser was particularly special to her, Anni, family and friends for the relationships and connections it developed, with some applauding or joining in parts of the walk as Jane went past.

She said: “This was all about people connecting and being positive and supportive to each other.

“At the end of the day all that matters is the relationships that we have, so it was lovely to see how everyone came together for it.”

To donate to the fundraiser for Pancreatic Cancer UK click here.

Jane had the symptoms of pancreatic cancer listed on her rucksack to raise awareness. Picture: Dr Jane Stephens Jane had the symptoms of pancreatic cancer listed on her rucksack to raise awareness. Picture: Dr Jane Stephens

READ MORE: Muswell Hill violist completes 10km walking fundraiser before celebrating 100th birthday

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box below for details.