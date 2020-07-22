Search

Advanced search

Muswell Hill woman walks 60 miles in 17 hours for sister who has pancreatic cancer

PUBLISHED: 16:28 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:34 22 July 2020

Dr Jane Stephens has raised more than £3,000 for Pancreatic Cancer UK. Picture: Dr Jane Stephens

Dr Jane Stephens has raised more than £3,000 for Pancreatic Cancer UK. Picture: Dr Jane Stephens

Archant

A Muswell Hill woman walked 60 miles in just under 17 hours on Saturday to fundraise for pancreatic cancer.

Jane eating some scrambled eggs on her 60-mile walk. Picture: Dr Jane StephensJane eating some scrambled eggs on her 60-mile walk. Picture: Dr Jane Stephens

Dr Jane Stephens’ sister, Anni, 62, was diagnosed with the disease last August – so Jane wanted to raise awareness of her story, the cancer’s symptoms, and how Anni has defied doctors’ expectations to still be alive today.

Jane, a 59-year-old business coach, walked 60 miles in 16 hours and 56 minutes, doing loops through Muswell Hill, Crouch End, Highgate, Alexandra Palace and Hampstead Garden Suburb.

With the symptoms of pancreatic cancer listed on her rucksack, she set off on July 18 at 5.45am and finished at 10.45pm.

You may also want to watch:

Jane told the Ham&High her fundraiser was particularly special to her, Anni, family and friends for the relationships and connections it developed, with some applauding or joining in parts of the walk as Jane went past.

She said: “This was all about people connecting and being positive and supportive to each other.

“At the end of the day all that matters is the relationships that we have, so it was lovely to see how everyone came together for it.”

To donate to the fundraiser for Pancreatic Cancer UK click here.

Jane had the symptoms of pancreatic cancer listed on her rucksack to raise awareness. Picture: Dr Jane StephensJane had the symptoms of pancreatic cancer listed on her rucksack to raise awareness. Picture: Dr Jane Stephens

READ MORE: Muswell Hill violist completes 10km walking fundraiser before celebrating 100th birthday

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Related articles

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘The day Muswell Hill stood still’: Community lines the street for Toff’s owner George Georgiou in emotional goodbye

Hundreds of people lined the Broadway to pay their respects. Picture: Polly Hancock

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Online tool: Find out how your London area might fare in a second wave of coronavirus

The map devised by Oxford University's Leverhulme Centre for Demographic Science. Picture: Oxford University

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Most Read

‘The day Muswell Hill stood still’: Community lines the street for Toff’s owner George Georgiou in emotional goodbye

Hundreds of people lined the Broadway to pay their respects. Picture: Polly Hancock

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Online tool: Find out how your London area might fare in a second wave of coronavirus

The map devised by Oxford University's Leverhulme Centre for Demographic Science. Picture: Oxford University

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Haringey Huskies sign experienced forward Hughes from Bracknell Wasps

Danny Hughes has joined Haringey Huskies (Pic: Phil Hutchinson)

Xhaka questions Arsenal mentality

Aston Villa's Trezeguet (back) and Arsenal's Granit Xhaka battle for the ball

Many areas to improve says Arsenal boss Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gestures on the touchline

Could a hopper bus service transform traffic in Hampstead?

Members of the NW3 Green School Runs group, Alessandra Giuliani, Yoni Jacobs and Valeria Pensabene. Picture: Polly Hancock

Muswell Hill woman walks 60 miles in 17 hours for sister who has pancreatic cancer

Dr Jane Stephens has raised more than £3,000 for Pancreatic Cancer UK. Picture: Dr Jane Stephens