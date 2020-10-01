Muswell Hill Foodbank manager awarded for outstanding community service during Covid-19 pandemic

The manager of Muswell Hill Foodbank – which has been at the heart of the area’s coronavirus response – has won recognition from Barnet Council for his outstanding community service.

Vic Mason received a civic certificate from Barnet’s mayoral office after the support of the food bank he runs in Pembroke Road for some of the most vulnerable residents during the pandemic, including hundreds of children on free school meals.

Vic said: “I’m delighted to receive this award from Barnet. Foodbanks have been vital to help out families during this pandemic.

“When lockdown began we were worried we wouldn’t be able to keep our shelves stocked but thanks to the generosity of the local community we’ve been able to keep running.

“A lot of this has also been thanks to the hard work of our volunteers. I couldn’t run the foodbank without them.”

Barnet’s civic awards ceremony was cancelled this year due to Covid-19.

