Muswell Hill Foodbank volunteers deliver lunch boxes for children on free school meals

Liz Bell (left) and Janine Hamrahian who kickstarted the free school meals support. Picture: Muswell Hill Foodbank Archant

Volunteers from Muswell Hill Foodbank delivered lunch boxes for children on free school meals from 40 families this week.

Janine Hamrahian (third from left) with volunteers from Muswell Hill Foodbank who delivered lunch boxes to local schoolchildren. Picture: Muswell Hill Foodbank Janine Hamrahian (third from left) with volunteers from Muswell Hill Foodbank who delivered lunch boxes to local schoolchildren. Picture: Muswell Hill Foodbank

The community effort was driven by Bounds Green parents and friends Janine Hamrahian and Liz Bell after England footballer Marcus Rashford continued his campaign to ensure kids from disadvantaged backgrounds are fed over half-term.

Using social media, Janine and Liz raised almost £4,000 to hire a hall to pack and distribute the lunch boxes. Helpers from Muswell Hill Foodbank then delivered them to local schoolchildren most in need.

Muswell Hill Foodbank manager Vic Mason said the free meals were a “life-saver” and that families were “overwhelmed” by the community’s support.

Vic told this newspaper: “We helped out with extra food parcels for children on free school meals over the summer but since then our stocks have been low. So we were delighted to be offered these boxes and deliver them to some of our families over half-term.

Volunteer Julie West. Picture: Muswell Hill Foodbank Volunteer Julie West. Picture: Muswell Hill Foodbank

Local chef Janine has made and delivered hundreds of meals for local families during the pandemic, including to families in Muswell Hill and Crouch End.

Vic added: “Janine, Liz and their helpers have put this together in a matter of days and worked all weekend. We hope the responses our volunteers have had when delivering the parcels has made it all worthwhile.”

Each lunch box contains £15 of food and is enough for a week’s lunches for two children, including cereal, porridge, milk, bread, butter, fresh fruit, salad, tinned soup, chopped tomatos, baked beans, baby food, biscuits, popcorn, crisps and a packet of sweets.

Volunteers Pam and Robert Nathan. Picture: Muswell Hill Foodbank Volunteers Pam and Robert Nathan. Picture: Muswell Hill Foodbank

Muswell Hill Foodbank delivered 40 boxes at the beginning of this week and Bounds Green Foodbank has taken a delivery of 50 boxes.

To donate to Muswell Hill Foodbank click here. To donate to Liz and Janine’s Christmas hampers fundraiser click here.

