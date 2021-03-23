Dig out items from the wardrobe for an environmentally-friendly clothes swap

Published: 1:28 PM March 23, 2021 Updated: 1:29 PM March 23, 2021

A Muswell Hill student is holding a non-profit clothes swap to promote environmentally-friendly fashion.

The event on April 17 at the Birchwood Centre is organised by Florence Wright

Flo is using her gap year to raise awareness of the effects of fast fashion on the planet, and promote conscious consumption, ahead of beginning her studies in psychology at Durham University in September.

The clothes swap is open to all and will take place in 30 minute time slots to allow for social distancing.

Any profits made will go to the International Justice Mission, a charity working to end exploitation, combat slavery, and protect people in poverty across 14 countries.

Flo is encouraging participants to bring along preloved items in good condition and clothes that “were once loved, but no longer being worn” along with “items that you can see someone else wearing”.

She said: “I thought I would travel during my gap year, but due to Covid I have stayed in Muswell Hill the whole time. Due to this, clothes swaps have become my new project.

“I am a Christian and I believe it is important to look after other people. Things like climate change are effecting people in the poorest countries the most.

“The pandemic has given me the time to research the fashion industry and as a result I have become more passionate than ever in wanting to promote awareness around the unethical fast fashion practices, and my aim is to make getting second-hand clothes cool.”

A token system will allow participants to take as many items as they bring.

Florence aims to raise around £200 for IJM and QR codes placed in the hall will enable participants to make contactless donations online.

Flo's first clothes swap was in September, but she was forced to miss it because she was self isolating. She said this year she looks forward to participating and swapping her own clothes.

The event is on April 17, from 2pm to 4pm, at the Birchwood Centre in Fortis Green Road, Muswell Hill. Tickets are £5.98 and can be purchased here www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/146847078565