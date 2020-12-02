Muswell Hill’s Christmas tree lights switched on by Haringey mayor and local traders
- Credit: Archant
Muswell Hill’s Christmas tree was lit up on Monday after the local community chipped in to bring some much-needed cheer to a “different” festive period.
The mayor of Haringey, Cllr Adam Jogee, was joined by Muswell Hill councillor Pippa Connor and a small group of local businesses at the socially distanced event in St James Square, which included a performance from local singer Angie A.
Cllr Jogee said: “It is a great pleasure for me to be here, in the heart of Muswell Hill, to turn on the Christmas lights and mark the start of 2020’s festive period, which of course, will be different for all of us.”
“The last few months have been difficult for many across Muswell Hill and Haringey - and to you all – I say thank you.”
The switch-on was streamed live on Instagram and Facebook, and the Christmas tree was funded by local residents, groups and businesses including Hampstead Butcher & Providore, Tatlers, BonaFideStudio, St James Church and the Friends of St James Square.
Deanna Bogdanovic, from Muswell Business traders association, said: “Having undergone months of social distancing and adhering to no crowd gathering rules, our Christmas Tree named ‘Hope’ is a symbol of strong community spirit that has risen from the pandemic.
“Creativity is something that the coronavirus cannot take away, allowing us to retain a sense of optimism for what’s to come next.”
READ MORE: Muswell Hill brings ‘festive cheer’ to raise £5k for Christmas tree
