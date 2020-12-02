Search

Advanced search

Muswell Hill’s Christmas tree lights switched on by Haringey mayor and local traders

PUBLISHED: 16:06 02 December 2020 | UPDATED: 16:07 02 December 2020

Mayor of Haringey Cllr Adam Jogee with the Muswell Hill Christmas Tree sponsored by traders from Muswell Business and local donors. Picture: Polly Hancock

Mayor of Haringey Cllr Adam Jogee with the Muswell Hill Christmas Tree sponsored by traders from Muswell Business and local donors. Picture: Polly Hancock

Archant

Muswell Hill’s Christmas tree was lit up on Monday after the local community chipped in to bring some much-needed cheer to a “different” festive period.

Muswell Hill vocalist Angie A sings a Christmas song as the Christmas Tree lights are turned on. Picture: Polly HancockMuswell Hill vocalist Angie A sings a Christmas song as the Christmas Tree lights are turned on. Picture: Polly Hancock

The mayor of Haringey, Cllr Adam Jogee, was joined by Muswell Hill councillor Pippa Connor and a small group of local businesses at the socially distanced event in St James Square, which included a performance from local singer Angie A.

Cllr Jogee said: “It is a great pleasure for me to be here, in the heart of Muswell Hill, to turn on the Christmas lights and mark the start of 2020’s festive period, which of course, will be different for all of us.”

You may also want to watch:

“The last few months have been difficult for many across Muswell Hill and Haringey - and to you all – I say thank you.”

Mayor of Haringey Cllr Adam Jogee with the Muswell Hill Christmas Tree celebrating the lighting with a small group of traders from Muswell Business and local donors. Picture: Polly HancockMayor of Haringey Cllr Adam Jogee with the Muswell Hill Christmas Tree celebrating the lighting with a small group of traders from Muswell Business and local donors. Picture: Polly Hancock

The switch-on was streamed live on Instagram and Facebook, and the Christmas tree was funded by local residents, groups and businesses including Hampstead Butcher & Providore, Tatlers, BonaFideStudio, St James Church and the Friends of St James Square.

Deanna Bogdanovic, from Muswell Business traders association, said: “Having undergone months of social distancing and adhering to no crowd gathering rules, our Christmas Tree named ‘Hope’ is a symbol of strong community spirit that has risen from the pandemic.

“Creativity is something that the coronavirus cannot take away, allowing us to retain a sense of optimism for what’s to come next.”

READ MORE: Muswell Hill brings ‘festive cheer’ to raise £5k for Christmas tree

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal star Jill Roord nets brace as Scotland suffer dissapointment

Arsenal's Jill Roord (centre) and team-mates huddle before the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood.

Haringey boss Loizou admits they could face a struggle if bar is not allowed to operate

Haringey manager Tom Loizou (C) during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th October 2020

Residents challenge Highgate School’s ‘one-way’ redevelopment plans

Highgate School's plans are subject to a supplementary planning document which is out for public consultation. Picture: Highgate School

Michael Kiwanuka backs music school’s bursary fundraising drive

Michael Kiwanuka with students from Young Music Makers. Picture: YMM

‘Hospitality cannot continue switching the tap on and off’ – pubs reopen in Tier 2 under cloud of ‘substantial meal’

Pubs such as The Gatehouse in Highgate are able to welcome back customers for the first time in a month. Picture: Polly Hancock