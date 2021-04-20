Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Muswell Hill's CPotential partners with Mind in Haringey to offer counselling

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 2:00 PM April 20, 2021   
The charity supports young people with movement disorders

A Muswell Hill charity has partnered with Mind in Haringey to offer counselling to families living with disabled children.  

CPotential, which provides rehabilitation for children and young people with movement disorders, is working with Mind in Haringey to boost its support services.  

Mind in Haringey works with individuals to help them overcome the challenges and obstacles that they are facing, including through the provision of counselling.  

Brett Parker, CEO of CPotential, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be working in partnership with Mind in Haringey.  

“Both our organisations are focused on taking every opportunity to support our communities. Our strategic vision is to develop and embed holistic integrated therapies and this is strengthened by partnerships with professional, ethos driven organisations such as Mind in Haringey.”   

For more information about counselling support and the rehabilitation services at CPotential, visit cpotential.org.uk or email info@cplondon.org.uk  

The charity helps children and their families in their day-to-day lives

Muswell Hill News

Logo Icon
