Muswell Hill man captures picture of car bursting into flames in high street

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 5:18 PM October 15, 2021   
car on fire

A car burst into flames in Muswell Hill on Wednesday evening - Credit: Chris Stone

A Muswell Hill man taking photos of his son has captured the moment a car burst into flames.

On Wednesday evening (October 13), Chris Stone was out buying a present for his partner with the couple's son Joshua, and stopped to take pictures of the four-year-old jumping off steps.

As they walked back onto the high street, Chris was amazed to see flames coming out of a car outside of Barnard Marcus estate agents.

burnt car

The car was badly damaged in the fire but no injuries were reported - Credit: Richard Walls

Chris told the Ham&High: "When we arrived it was only small, and I happened to have my camera with me so we stayed to watch as the emergency services came.

"Joshua's granddad was a firefighter so he was very interested in watching them put out the fire."

You may also want to watch:

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) confirmed firefighters were called to a car alight on Muswell Hill Broadway.

The fire service said there were no reports of any injuries.

LFB was called at 5.09pm and said the fire was under control by 5.26pm. One fire engine from Hornsey Fire Station was at the scene.

car on fire

Muswell Hill resident Chris Stone captured the moment a car set on fire - Credit: Chris Stone

