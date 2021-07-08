Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Muswell Hill businesses to host week promoting environmental sustainability

Michael Boniface

Published: 3:44 PM July 8, 2021   
Muswell Hill Sustainability Group

Muswell Hill Sustainability Group - Credit: Muswell Hill Sustainability Group

Muswell Hill traders are coming together to raise awareness of businesses’ role in promoting environmental sustainability.  

Muswell Business and Muswell Hill Sustainability Group are hosting their first N10 Traders for the Earth Week from July 12-18.  

On social media organisers will be showing the sustainable steps local businesses can and are taking, such as Fasta recycling its cooking oil, and W M Marytn letting customers shop with their own containers.  

Deanna Bogdanovic, chair of Muswell Business, said: “Local businesses are really beginning to think about their environmental impact, and the Traders for the Earth Week is a great chance for them to show how they are making a difference.”   

Cara Jenkinson, chair of Muswell Hill Sustainability Group, said: “Shopping locally can really cut your carbon footprint – there are so many places that will repair stuff for you – such as Simply Jewellery or Les Aldrich, and it’s great to see local independents really tackling single-use plastic.”   

Muswell Business is a local traders’ group, and Muswell Hill Sustainability Group works to reduce carbon emissions in the area.  

Muswell Hill News

