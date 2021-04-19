Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Abandoned burger trailer finally removed from Muswell Hill street

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 4:31 PM April 19, 2021   
The discarded fast-food trailer in Grasmere Road was the bone of much contention

The discarded fast-food trailer in Grasmere Road was the bone of much contention - Credit: Grasmere Road residents

Muswell Hill neighbours have won their battle to get rid of a disused burger trailer left long abandoned on their street.  

Residents from Grasmere Road were frustrated at why a burger van, dumped for around a year on their road, hadn't been removed.  

But their remonstrations turned to relief on Friday (April 16) after the dormant fast-food trailer was finally uprooted by Haringey Council.  

The burger trailer, as the resurfacing works took place

The burger trailer, as the resurfacing works took place - Credit: Grasmere Road residents

Last week the street was resurfaced and residents asked why, despite trucks towing away other vehicles as part of the works, the burger van remained in situ.  

Before the removal, Cllr Nick da Costa (Lib Dem, Muswell Hill, said): “Residents shouldn’t have to put up with this eyesore and blockage on their roads, and I have contacted the council to ask that it is disposed of as quickly as possible.” 

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson for Haringey Council that officers would return to resurface the small section of the road where the trailer previously stood.

The burger van being removed

The burger van being removed - Credit: Grasmere Road residents

Most Read

  1. 1 Buyers launch legal action after £75k bill for flammable cladding
  2. 2 Developer's plan for six houses in old pub car park in Highgate Hill
  3. 3 Nazanin may become 'bargaining chip' in Iran nuclear deal, warns husband
  1. 4 Woman dies after house fire in Muswell Hill
  2. 5 The Heath, exhaust theft, public access, Centene, the Streatery and more
  3. 6 Arsenal hit Gillingham for ten in FA Cup
  4. 7 Arteta: Arsenal have to win these games or face consequence
  5. 8 Car crashes through South Hampstead garden wall - cyclist seriously injured
  6. 9 Senior councillors knew of chance to buy office block for £12m less than they paid
  7. 10 Hampstead Literary Society launched - and looking for exciting writers
Muswell Hill News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Perrins Court

Coronavirus

What's next? Covid-19 and the future of Hampstead Village

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Leverton & Sons and Prince Philip

Prince Philip

Camden's Levertons to arrange the funeral of Prince Philip on April 17

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Helen McCrory and Damian Lewis at the Highgate Christmas Festival in 2013

Obituary

Helen McCrory: 'Mighty' Tufnell Park actor dies aged 52

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Lilirose Troughton has earned a spot at one of Russia's most prestigious academies

Hampstead Ballet School star wins place at Bolshoi academy in Moscow

James Flanders

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus