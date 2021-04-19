Abandoned burger trailer finally removed from Muswell Hill street
- Credit: Grasmere Road residents
Muswell Hill neighbours have won their battle to get rid of a disused burger trailer left long abandoned on their street.
Residents from Grasmere Road were frustrated at why a burger van, dumped for around a year on their road, hadn't been removed.
But their remonstrations turned to relief on Friday (April 16) after the dormant fast-food trailer was finally uprooted by Haringey Council.
Last week the street was resurfaced and residents asked why, despite trucks towing away other vehicles as part of the works, the burger van remained in situ.
Before the removal, Cllr Nick da Costa (Lib Dem, Muswell Hill, said): “Residents shouldn’t have to put up with this eyesore and blockage on their roads, and I have contacted the council to ask that it is disposed of as quickly as possible.”
A spokesperson for Haringey Council that officers would return to resurface the small section of the road where the trailer previously stood.
