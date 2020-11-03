Search

Shop Local: Muswell Hill and Crouch End traders need community support ‘now more than ever’

PUBLISHED: 15:40 03 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:40 03 November 2020

Traders Lewis Freeman (left) and Deanna Bogdanovic (right) are urging residents to support local businesses ahead of the lockdown. Pictures: Polly Hancock/Deanna Bogdanovic

Traders Lewis Freeman (left) and Deanna Bogdanovic (right) are urging residents to support local businesses ahead of the lockdown. Pictures: Polly Hancock/Deanna Bogdanovic

Archant

“Devastated” traders in Muswell Hill and Crouch End say that local shopping is needed “now more than ever” ahead of the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown on Thursday.

Aimee Gilbert-Bratt at the Children's Bookshop in Muswell Hill. Picture: Joshua ThurstonAimee Gilbert-Bratt at the Children's Bookshop in Muswell Hill. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Haringey businesses including restaurants, pubs and hairdressers will be forced to shut until at least December 2 after the prime minister announced nationwide restrictions to curb the rise of coronavirus.

The move will hit local businesses, many of which are struggling to survive, at the worst time before Christmas, which they were relying on for an upturn in sales.

The Ham&High’s Shop Local campaign is urging communities to support independent traders through this unprecedented period of challenge.

Deanna Bogdanovic, from Muswell Business, said: “This time around the majority of businesses will not be able to reopen after a lockdown.

The Ham&High's Shop Local campaign is backing independent retailers on the high street. Picture: ArchantThe Ham&High's Shop Local campaign is backing independent retailers on the high street. Picture: Archant

“We were all banking on Christmas shopping to pull us through but it looks like that’s no longer possible.

You may also want to watch:

“Businesses can get half a year’s worth of sales in the lead up to Christmas. Not this year.

“Our traders have done their best to follow the rules and they’ve got this major setback now.”

READ MORE: Shop Local: Another lockdown ‘major concern’ for high street traders in Crouch End and Muswell Hill

The Muswell Hill traders association chief asked shoppers to support local businesses either in-person, if they are exempt from closing, or by ordering goods online.

Lewis Freeman, the chair of the Crouch End Traders Association, said: “Many Crouch End businesses are truly devastated about the new announcement, especially as many spent a considerable sum of money on ensuring their businesses are Covid safe.

“Businesses such as Foxy Groomers can operate with almost no physical interaction between customers and staff.

“However it is clear the government needed to take action to control the spread of the virus, and with the right support from local and central government we are confident the local businesses will make it successfully though this latest lockdown.

“My message to locals is: Please do shop local, use local delivery services - we need each other now more than ever.”

Shop Local: Time for us to back our amazing local retailers

The Ham&High’s Shop Local campaign is designed to highlight the hidden – and not so hidden – gems on our high streets. If you run a shop in our area we should be shouting about, contact the newsdesk at editoral@hamhigh.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

