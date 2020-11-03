Shop Local: Muswell Hill and Crouch End traders need community support ‘now more than ever’

Traders Lewis Freeman (left) and Deanna Bogdanovic (right) are urging residents to support local businesses ahead of the lockdown. Pictures: Polly Hancock/Deanna Bogdanovic Archant

“Devastated” traders in Muswell Hill and Crouch End say that local shopping is needed “now more than ever” ahead of the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown on Thursday.

Aimee Gilbert-Bratt at the Children's Bookshop in Muswell Hill. Picture: Joshua Thurston Aimee Gilbert-Bratt at the Children's Bookshop in Muswell Hill. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Haringey businesses including restaurants, pubs and hairdressers will be forced to shut until at least December 2 after the prime minister announced nationwide restrictions to curb the rise of coronavirus.

The move will hit local businesses, many of which are struggling to survive, at the worst time before Christmas, which they were relying on for an upturn in sales.

The Ham&High’s Shop Local campaign is urging communities to support independent traders through this unprecedented period of challenge.

Deanna Bogdanovic, from Muswell Business, said: “This time around the majority of businesses will not be able to reopen after a lockdown.

The Ham&High's Shop Local campaign is backing independent retailers on the high street. Picture: Archant The Ham&High's Shop Local campaign is backing independent retailers on the high street. Picture: Archant

“We were all banking on Christmas shopping to pull us through but it looks like that’s no longer possible.

“Businesses can get half a year’s worth of sales in the lead up to Christmas. Not this year.

“Our traders have done their best to follow the rules and they’ve got this major setback now.”

The Muswell Hill traders association chief asked shoppers to support local businesses either in-person, if they are exempt from closing, or by ordering goods online.

Lewis Freeman, the chair of the Crouch End Traders Association, said: “Many Crouch End businesses are truly devastated about the new announcement, especially as many spent a considerable sum of money on ensuring their businesses are Covid safe.

“Businesses such as Foxy Groomers can operate with almost no physical interaction between customers and staff.

“However it is clear the government needed to take action to control the spread of the virus, and with the right support from local and central government we are confident the local businesses will make it successfully though this latest lockdown.

“My message to locals is: Please do shop local, use local delivery services - we need each other now more than ever.”

The Ham&High’s Shop Local campaign is designed to highlight the hidden – and not so hidden – gems on our high streets. If you run a shop in our area we should be shouting about, contact the newsdesk at editoral@hamhigh.co.uk