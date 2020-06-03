Crash on Alexandra Palace Way as traffic lights tumble hours before road was shut to stop ‘dangerous driving’
PUBLISHED: 11:23 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:36 03 June 2020
Two men escaped “serious injury” after a car collided with traffic lights in Alexandra Palace Way on Monday night – less than seven hours before the road was closed to tackle “dangerous driving”.
A black car was left ruined after the crash on June 1 around 10.30pm in Muswell Hill, with police and paramedics attending the scene.
There has been a series of road safety problems during lockdown around Ally Pally, which recently closed Alexandra Palace Way from 8pm to 5am – a daily temporary measure – in an attempt to combat the issue.
This most recent collision at the bottom of the very same road happened the night before the closure came into effect on June 2.
A Met Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 2240hrs on 1 June to a collision in Alexandra Palace Way, N8.
“Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service.
“There were two males in the vehicle. Neither is believed to have been seriously injured.”
