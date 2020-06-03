Crash on Alexandra Palace Way as traffic lights tumble hours before road was shut to stop ‘dangerous driving’

The Met said two men involved in the crash avoided "serious injury". Picture: Flashpark Flashpark

Two men escaped “serious injury” after a car collided with traffic lights in Alexandra Palace Way on Monday night – less than seven hours before the road was closed to tackle “dangerous driving”.

The car was badly damaged after the collision. Picture: Flashpark The car was badly damaged after the collision. Picture: Flashpark

A black car was left ruined after the crash on June 1 around 10.30pm in Muswell Hill, with police and paramedics attending the scene.

There has been a series of road safety problems during lockdown around Ally Pally, which recently closed Alexandra Palace Way from 8pm to 5am – a daily temporary measure – in an attempt to combat the issue.

This most recent collision at the bottom of the very same road happened the night before the closure came into effect on June 2.

One witness said there was a "really loud bang" before a crowd gathered at the scene. Picture: Flashpark One witness said there was a "really loud bang" before a crowd gathered at the scene. Picture: Flashpark

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 2240hrs on 1 June to a collision in Alexandra Palace Way, N8.

“Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service.

“There were two males in the vehicle. Neither is believed to have been seriously injured.”