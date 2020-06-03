Search

Advanced search

Crash on Alexandra Palace Way as traffic lights tumble hours before road was shut to stop ‘dangerous driving’

PUBLISHED: 11:23 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:36 03 June 2020

The Met said two men involved in the crash avoided

The Met said two men involved in the crash avoided "serious injury". Picture: Flashpark

Flashpark

Two men escaped “serious injury” after a car collided with traffic lights in Alexandra Palace Way on Monday night – less than seven hours before the road was closed to tackle “dangerous driving”.

The car was badly damaged after the collision. Picture: FlashparkThe car was badly damaged after the collision. Picture: Flashpark

A black car was left ruined after the crash on June 1 around 10.30pm in Muswell Hill, with police and paramedics attending the scene.

There has been a series of road safety problems during lockdown around Ally Pally, which recently closed Alexandra Palace Way from 8pm to 5am – a daily temporary measure – in an attempt to combat the issue.

You may also want to watch:

This most recent collision at the bottom of the very same road happened the night before the closure came into effect on June 2.

One witness said there was a One witness said there was a "really loud bang" before a crowd gathered at the scene. Picture: Flashpark

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 2240hrs on 1 June to a collision in Alexandra Palace Way, N8.

“Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service.

“There were two males in the vehicle. Neither is believed to have been seriously injured.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hampstead Heath fight: Scrum of ‘100’ youngsters tackled by police near Parliament Hill Lido

The fracas involved a group of '100' young people on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Kenza Bryan

‘He would be so happy’: Toff’s fish and chip shop reopens in Muswell Hill in memory of George Georgiou

At the fish and chip shop's reopening, George Georgiou's son Christopher (left), his wife Giga (centre) and his brother Costas hold up a photo of the Toff's owner which will be hung inside the restaurant in his memory. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘Eton is closed - why aren’t we?’ Haringey parents protest schools return and say coronavirus risk is ‘too high’

Demonstrators called on the government to halt schools reopening as they believe people's lives are being put at risk to restart the economy. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Police urge Hampstead Heath visitors to take care after 8 robberies in a fortnight

Hampstead Heath in the spring of 2020. Picture: André Langlois

Police appeal after lone woman is allegedly racially abused on Hampstead Heath by four men

Police wish to speak with these two men, part of a group of four, over the reported incident. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Hampstead Heath fight: Scrum of ‘100’ youngsters tackled by police near Parliament Hill Lido

The fracas involved a group of '100' young people on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Kenza Bryan

‘He would be so happy’: Toff’s fish and chip shop reopens in Muswell Hill in memory of George Georgiou

At the fish and chip shop's reopening, George Georgiou's son Christopher (left), his wife Giga (centre) and his brother Costas hold up a photo of the Toff's owner which will be hung inside the restaurant in his memory. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘Eton is closed - why aren’t we?’ Haringey parents protest schools return and say coronavirus risk is ‘too high’

Demonstrators called on the government to halt schools reopening as they believe people's lives are being put at risk to restart the economy. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Police urge Hampstead Heath visitors to take care after 8 robberies in a fortnight

Hampstead Heath in the spring of 2020. Picture: André Langlois

Police appeal after lone woman is allegedly racially abused on Hampstead Heath by four men

Police wish to speak with these two men, part of a group of four, over the reported incident. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Spurs Heung-Min Son says military service in South Korea was a good experience

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min (Pic: John Walton/PA)

On this day in 2004: Tottenham choose Jacques-Santini

Jacques Santini stands in the Spurs' dug-out for what proved to be his last game in charge of the north London club, at Craven Cottage (Pic: Chris Young/PA)

Coronavirus: Premier League ‘friendlies’ given green light

The Premier League trophy.

Visiting your local garden centre; social distance style

Camden Garden Centre

Crash on Alexandra Palace Way as traffic lights tumble hours before road was shut to stop ‘dangerous driving’

The Met said two men involved in the crash avoided
Drive 24