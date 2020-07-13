Muswel Hill stabbing: Teenager suffers knife wound to chest

Muswell Hill Place, where a 17-year-old was stabbed on July 11. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A teenager was stabbed in Muswell Hill on Saturday night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On July 11, a 17-year-old boy was found with a knife wound to his chest in Muswell Hill Place just before midnight.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene, and the teenager was taken to hospital where his condition was assessed not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made as police enquiries continue.

You may also want to watch:

On Sunday, Muswell Hill Police tweeted there was a stabbing “in or around the Mossy Well (pub) in late evening” and that it was “youth on youth”.

A spokesperson for London Ambulance Service said: “We dispatched an ambulance crew, an incident response officer and two medics in cars.

“We also dispatched a team from London’s Air Ambulance by road.”

“We treated a teenager at the scene and took him to a major trauma centre.”

Did you see what happened? Contact Michael at the newsdesk on 07805 403 545 or michael.boniface@archant.co.uk