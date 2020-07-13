Muswel Hill stabbing: Teenager suffers knife wound to chest
PUBLISHED: 16:45 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:53 13 July 2020
Archant
A teenager was stabbed in Muswell Hill on Saturday night.
On July 11, a 17-year-old boy was found with a knife wound to his chest in Muswell Hill Place just before midnight.
Police and paramedics were called to the scene, and the teenager was taken to hospital where his condition was assessed not life-threatening.
No arrests have been made as police enquiries continue.
You may also want to watch:
On Sunday, Muswell Hill Police tweeted there was a stabbing “in or around the Mossy Well (pub) in late evening” and that it was “youth on youth”.
A spokesperson for London Ambulance Service said: “We dispatched an ambulance crew, an incident response officer and two medics in cars.
“We also dispatched a team from London’s Air Ambulance by road.”
“We treated a teenager at the scene and took him to a major trauma centre.”
Did you see what happened? Contact Michael at the newsdesk on 07805 403 545 or michael.boniface@archant.co.uk
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box below for details.