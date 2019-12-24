North London musician's Christmas campaign video sees music pupils aim at charity target

Children in Rosa Ullman's Christmas charity video. Picture: Rosa Ullman Archant

A north London musician and teacher has been leading her pupils in an extraordinary fundraising drive in the days before Christmas.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rosa Ullman, 33, is a regular piano performer at Rosslyn Hill Chapel and teaches pupils across Hampstead, Highgate, East Finchley and Muswell Hill.

For the fourth year in a row, the enterprising north Londoner has made a video in order to galvanise the festive spirit of kids and their parents alike.

You may also want to watch:

This year she's been fundraising for International Rescue Committee charity, who she also helped earlier this year when she ran a half-marathon.

Rosa said: "We have done two of these before. The kids are really sweet and it's a really good cause."

Many of the pupils attend King Alfred's School in Golders Green, While Rosa, who was born in the Royal Free. had her own child toddler there, too.

At the time of writing, Rosa has raised more than £800 of her £1,000 target. To help her over the line, see: justgiving.com/fundraising/jinglebells2019