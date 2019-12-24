Search

Advanced search

North London musician's Christmas campaign video sees music pupils aim at charity target

PUBLISHED: 13:34 24 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:34 24 December 2019

Children in Rosa Ullman's Christmas charity video. Picture: Rosa Ullman

Children in Rosa Ullman's Christmas charity video. Picture: Rosa Ullman

Archant

A north London musician and teacher has been leading her pupils in an extraordinary fundraising drive in the days before Christmas.

Rosa Ullman, 33, is a regular piano performer at Rosslyn Hill Chapel and teaches pupils across Hampstead, Highgate, East Finchley and Muswell Hill.

For the fourth year in a row, the enterprising north Londoner has made a video in order to galvanise the festive spirit of kids and their parents alike.

You may also want to watch:

This year she's been fundraising for International Rescue Committee charity, who she also helped earlier this year when she ran a half-marathon.

Rosa said: "We have done two of these before. The kids are really sweet and it's a really good cause."

Many of the pupils attend King Alfred's School in Golders Green, While Rosa, who was born in the Royal Free. had her own child toddler there, too.

At the time of writing, Rosa has raised more than £800 of her £1,000 target. To help her over the line, see: justgiving.com/fundraising/jinglebells2019

Most Read

Arkwright Road: Council approves plan to build two new homes in Frognal back garden

Two homes will be built in these back gardens in Arkwright Road. Picture: Hampstead Village Voice.

A day in the life of Luisa Porritt MEP as she returns to EU parliament after Tory election win

Luisa Porritt at the EU Parliament in Strasbourg. Picture: Harry Taylor

Police appeal over late night robberies in Frognal

Frognal. Picture: Google Maps

Muswell Hill mums speak out about muggings in north London: ‘In the last few years, things have changed’

Muswell Hill. Picture: Google

Muswell Hill hacker who tried to blackmail tech giant Apple gets two year suspended sentence – not the $100 gift cards he wanted

Kerem Albayrak. Picture: NCA

Most Read

Arkwright Road: Council approves plan to build two new homes in Frognal back garden

Two homes will be built in these back gardens in Arkwright Road. Picture: Hampstead Village Voice.

A day in the life of Luisa Porritt MEP as she returns to EU parliament after Tory election win

Luisa Porritt at the EU Parliament in Strasbourg. Picture: Harry Taylor

Police appeal over late night robberies in Frognal

Frognal. Picture: Google Maps

Muswell Hill mums speak out about muggings in north London: ‘In the last few years, things have changed’

Muswell Hill. Picture: Google

Muswell Hill hacker who tried to blackmail tech giant Apple gets two year suspended sentence – not the $100 gift cards he wanted

Kerem Albayrak. Picture: NCA

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Gunners need to get identity back says Chambers after goalless Everton draw

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin (left) and Arsenal's Calum Chambers battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool.

Ex-Arsenal, Spurs and England star Campbell backs Prostate Cancer UK

Sol Campbell wears Prostate Cancer UK's Man of Men pin badge in support of the charity (pic Graham Whitby Boot)

North London musician’s Christmas campaign video sees music pupils aim at charity target

Children in Rosa Ullman's Christmas charity video. Picture: Rosa Ullman

Muswell Hill mums speak out about muggings in north London: ‘In the last few years, things have changed’

Muswell Hill. Picture: Google

Muswell Hill hacker who tried to blackmail tech giant Apple gets two year suspended sentence – not the $100 gift cards he wanted

Kerem Albayrak. Picture: NCA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists