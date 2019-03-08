South End Green Festival draws in thousands of visitors for yet another year

Crowds at the South End Green Festival.

Thousands basked in the sunshine in South End Green on Sunday, for the area's annual festival.

Visitors to the South End Green Festival look on as Vamila Rowe and John Etheridge play on the stage.

There was a vibrant atmosphere as visitors from across London milled around the stalls, games and funfair.

Live musical performances by artists including Vamila Rowe and John Etheridge entertained the crowds. Meanwhile lucky raffle ticket holders walked away with prizes donated by local businesses, which included meals for two and food hampers.

The area's political groups were also out in force, with Hampstead's Conservative councillors raising money for Age UK Camden's Henderson Court with a hook-a-duck stall. Hampstead and Kilburn MP Tulip Siddiq was also in attendance, with her husband Chris and their children Raphael and Azaelea.

Roger Gulhane from the South End Green Association who organised the event said: "It went really well. We had a good turnout and the weather was fantastic. My personal highlight was the stage and it was crammed full all day. We tried to choose as many local acts as we could and they were all really good. I'm dreaming of a rest now!"

The South End Green Association is looking for people to help organise next year's festival. If you are interested in helping, email secretary@southendgreenassociation.com or call Roger on 07956 168320.