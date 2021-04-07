Creator of The Muppets Jim Henson set to get blue plaque in Hampstead

Published: 9:44 AM April 7, 2021

The creator of The Muppets is set to be marked with a blue plaque at his former Hampstead home.

Jim Henson, who died in 1990 aged 53, was the man behind the first Muppet characters – including Kermit the Frog – which swept TV screens from the 1950s.

Camden Council is considering a planning application from English Heritage for a blue plaque on the front of 50 Downshire Hill, a listed building which is owned by Henson’s children.

The plaque would read: “Jim Henson 1936-1990 Creator of The Muppets lived here.”

The American puppeteer and filmmaker resided in Downshire Hill from 1979-1990.

The Muppets, including Miss Piggy, in song - Credit: PA

You may also want to watch:

Initially, he used Downshire Hill as the family home and his base for work, and in June 1979 he threw an Elizabethan-themed housewarming party to celebrate the success of The Muppet Movie.

Henson, who previously lived in Frognal Gardens, also bought 1B Downshire Hill, which he turned into offices and workshop space.

The public can make comments on the application until April 25 using Camden’s planning portal – reference number 2021/0764/L.