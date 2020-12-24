Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Mulberry House pupils tie messages of hope to the school gates

Published: 1:14 PM December 24, 2020   
Mulberry House School pupil Hannah attaches her message to the gates.

Mulberry House School pupil Hannah attaches her message to the gates.

Pupils at the Mulberry House School in Hampstead finished term for the Christmas holidays by tying their hopes for 2021 to the school gates.

They copied a Japanese custom involving writing messages of gratitude and hope for the future onto little wooden plaques known as "ema". 

The plaques were then tied to the gates of the Minster Road school, forming a piece of art called the "Wishing Wall".

'I wish the whole world could stay safe from Covid,' reads a message on the gates at Mulberry House School.

'I wish the whole world could stay safe from Covid,' reads a message on the gates at Mulberry House School.

One pupil, Zabel Garabedian, wrote that he hoped "people are still kind to each other after Covid", while another, Megan Barabas from Year 2, wished that "the whole world would stay safe from Covid".

Headteacher Victoria Playford said she was thrilled by the positive response the initiative had had from the community.

You may also want to watch:

She said: "We encourage children to reflect and debate current issues and to develop their own views about the world around them.

"Their words send a clear and inspirational message to us all that acts of kindness matter more than ever and are never forgotten."

Mulberry House pupil Wren writes her message on the 'ema'.

Mulberry House pupil Wren writes her message on the 'ema'.

READ MORE: Crouch End triplets set for first Christmas after groundbreaking surgery


