Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

National Doughtnut Week: Annual charity event returns at Dunn's Bakery in Crouch End

PUBLISHED: 12:32 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:44 10 May 2019

Catherine West and Lewis Freeman outside Dunn's Bakery, ahead of the 28th National Doughnut Week, in aid of the Children's Trust. Picture: David Winskill

Catherine West and Lewis Freeman outside Dunn's Bakery, ahead of the 28th National Doughnut Week, in aid of the Children's Trust. Picture: David Winskill

Archant

Whether you like your doughnuts caked in sugar, with icing on, or with a hole in the middle, Dunn's Bakery will be able to cater for your tastes as part of National Doughnut Week.

Since it started in 1991, it has raised nearly £1million for the Children's Trust, which helps those with brain injuries. Last year £33,678 was donated by customers.

The campaign was started by Dunn's owner Christopher Freeman, and has been taken on by his son Lewis since his retirement.

You may also want to watch:

Lewis said: "It's a fantastic charity that provides a great service for the children. We look forward to helping them every year."

The week, which starts on Saturday, will see 25p from each dougnut sold donated to the charity.

Dunn's will also be hosting a doughnut decorating session for the children.

Hornsey and Wood Green MP Catherine West said: I'm delighted to fly the flag for the EU and the fabulous Dunn's bakery this national doughnut week. A bit of fun for a fantastic cause!"

Most Read

Swain’s Lane hit and run: Shocking CCTV shows BMW send Archway cyclist flying while victim speaks out

Josh Dey was left with a bleed on the brain when a hit and run driver knocked him off his bike.

Swain’s Lane collision: Man charged after cyclist knocked over by BMW

The scene of the hit-and-run in Swain's Lane, near the Highgate Road junction.

Royal Free Hospital: CQC downgrades NHS trust to ‘requires improvement’ over safety, responsiveness and financial woes

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Royal Free Hospital: Four hour blood test wait for patients - as trust says to avoid peak times

Part of the queue for blood tests at the Royal Free Hospital, on Tuesday.

Barnet Council leader Richard Cornelius steps down, Dan Thomas will take over

Conservative leader Richard Cornelius

Most Read

Swain’s Lane hit and run: Shocking CCTV shows BMW send Archway cyclist flying while victim speaks out

Josh Dey was left with a bleed on the brain when a hit and run driver knocked him off his bike.

Swain’s Lane collision: Man charged after cyclist knocked over by BMW

The scene of the hit-and-run in Swain's Lane, near the Highgate Road junction.

Royal Free Hospital: CQC downgrades NHS trust to ‘requires improvement’ over safety, responsiveness and financial woes

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Royal Free Hospital: Four hour blood test wait for patients - as trust says to avoid peak times

Part of the queue for blood tests at the Royal Free Hospital, on Tuesday.

Barnet Council leader Richard Cornelius steps down, Dan Thomas will take over

Conservative leader Richard Cornelius

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

North Middlesex and Hughes relishing opening-day clash with Ealing

Evan Flowers in batting action for North Middlesex at Park Road (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Top four almost guaranteed, but final-day clash still holds importance

Tottenham Hotspur's Toni Jimenez, Jesus Perez, manager Mauricio Pochettino, and Miguel D'Agostino celebrate after the final whistle of the Champions League semi-final, second leg against Ajax (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).

Arsenal boss Unai Emery ‘proud’ as Gunners reach Europa League final

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the press conference at the San Paolo Stadium, Naples. Picture: Steven Paston/PA Wire/PA Images

Brondesbury’s Overy aware of importance of good start to league term

The latest news from the local cricket scene (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hampstead excited about new boy Jackson

Australia's Ed Cowan bats watched by then-Sussex wicket-keeper Callum Jackson during an international tour match (pic: Chris Ison/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists