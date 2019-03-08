National Doughtnut Week: Annual charity event returns at Dunn's Bakery in Crouch End

Catherine West and Lewis Freeman outside Dunn's Bakery, ahead of the 28th National Doughnut Week, in aid of the Children's Trust. Picture: David Winskill Archant

Whether you like your doughnuts caked in sugar, with icing on, or with a hole in the middle, Dunn's Bakery will be able to cater for your tastes as part of National Doughnut Week.

Since it started in 1991, it has raised nearly £1million for the Children's Trust, which helps those with brain injuries. Last year £33,678 was donated by customers.

The campaign was started by Dunn's owner Christopher Freeman, and has been taken on by his son Lewis since his retirement.

Lewis said: "It's a fantastic charity that provides a great service for the children. We look forward to helping them every year."

The week, which starts on Saturday, will see 25p from each dougnut sold donated to the charity.

Dunn's will also be hosting a doughnut decorating session for the children.

Hornsey and Wood Green MP Catherine West said: I'm delighted to fly the flag for the EU and the fabulous Dunn's bakery this national doughnut week. A bit of fun for a fantastic cause!"