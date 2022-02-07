Arrests made after Labour leader rescued from angry mob by police

Breaking

Clashes between police and protesters in Westminster as officers use a police vehicle to escort Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to safety

Labour leader Keir Starmer was taken to safety by police after clashes erupted between police and protestors.

Police reportedly bundled the MP for Holborn and St Pancras into a car after a mob shouting “traitor” ambushed him near the Houses of Parliament.

Officers stepped in to protect the opposition leader on Monday as the group, some protesting about Covid restrictions, followed him and shadow foreign secretary David Lammy from outside Scotland Yard.

Labour furious tonight that protesters who surrounded Starmer shouted he was "protecting paedophiles".



Johnson's comments about Saville now likely to come under further scrutiny — Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot) February 7, 2022

There were angry clashes with police after Sir Keir was escorted into a police car on the Victoria Embankment shortly after 5pm.

Footage posted to social media showed Piers Corbyn, the Covid-19 conspiracy theorist brother of former Labour leader Jeremy, addressing the crowd before the incident and later leading chants of “resist, defy, do not comply”.

Video showed Sir Keir, surrounded by police, being followed down the street while being targeted with shouts of “why aren’t you opposing?” and “traitor”.

“Why did you go after Julian Assange, why did you go after journalists?” one man shouted.

It was understood Sir Keir was not harmed during the incident.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was reportedly escorted to safety by police outside parliament today (January 7)

After he was taken to safety, an officer was called a “pathetic little thug” during angry exchanges.

The Mirror's senior political correspondent reported on Twitter at around 6pm: "Understand protestors were shouting at Starmer about Jimmy Savile [and] had a noose."

She linked the incident to a discredited and false claim made by prime minister Boris Johnson in parliament several days ago.

Protesters were seen displaying signs opposing mandatory vaccination and the use of restrictions to prevent Covid-19 deaths.

Scotland Yard said two arrests were made after there were clashes between police and protesters after officers escorted Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to safety.

A Metropolitan Police statement said: “Shortly after 5.10pm on Monday, February 7, a man who had been surrounded by a group of protesters near to New Scotland Yard, was taken away from the scene by a police car.

“A man and a woman were arrested at the scene for assault of an emergency worker after a traffic cone was thrown at a police officer.

“They have been taken into custody.”