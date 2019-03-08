Search

Archway Road crash: Appeal for witnesses after 30-year-old motorcyclist killed

PUBLISHED: 09:40 18 November 2019

Police at the scene in Archway Road after a 30-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash.

Police at the scene in Archway Road after a 30-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash.

Archant

Detectives are asking for witnesses to come forward after a motorcyclist was killed in Highgate on Sunday afternoon.

Police were called at 3.08pm after a collision between a blue Mazda and a motorbike in Archway Road, near the junction with Church Road.

London Air Ambulance and the London Ambulance Service attended, but the 30-year-old rider was pronounced dead at the scene just after 4pm.

His next-of-kin have been informed, but formal identification has not taken place.

The driver of the car was taken to an east London hospital for treatment, although her injuries were not though to be life threatening.

Det Sgt Jose-Paulo Qureshi, from the serious collision investigation unit said: "I would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this collision or the moments leading up to it.

"Despite the efforts of the emergency services, a man has lost his life and we need to establish what happened.

"I am also appealing to anyone who captured the collision on dash cam to contact us."

There has been no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at the Alperton Traffic Garage on 020 8991 9555 quoting reference CAD 4550 of Nov 17.

