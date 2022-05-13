Motorcyclist injured in Highgate Hill crash

The collision involving a motorcyclist occurred in Highgate Hill earlier today (May 13) - Credit: Google Maps

A motorcyclist has been injured following a collision in Highgate Hill earlier today.

Police were called at 10.12am this morning - Friday, May 13 - to reports of a crash involving a motorcyclist.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital. His condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

Enquiries to establish the circumstances are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 2168/13May.