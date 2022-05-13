Motorcyclist injured in Highgate Hill crash

Motorcyclist injured in Highgate Hill collision
Published: 2:08 PM May 13, 2022
A motorcyclist has been injured following a collision in Highgate Hill earlier today.
Police were called at 10.12am this morning - Friday, May 13 - to reports of a crash involving a motorcyclist.
Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service.
The motorcyclist was taken to hospital. His condition is not thought to be life-threatening.
Enquiries to establish the circumstances are ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 2168/13May.