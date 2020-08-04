Motorbike fundraiser ‘fitting memory’ for Muswell Hill father killed in Holloway Road crash

Simon Palmer, 47, died on his motorbike on June 20 last year. Now, friends, family and colleagues and fundraising in his name. Picture: Louise Palmer Archant

The widow of a Muswell Hill father who was killed in a motorbike crash on Holloway Road says a fundraiser for her late husband is “bringing life to a tragedy”.

"He was always one to give amazing advice and guidance." Picture: Louise Palmer "He was always one to give amazing advice and guidance." Picture: Louise Palmer

Simon Palmer, 47, was killed in a road collision on June 20 last year and a fundraiser has been set up one year on to buy a motorbike, in his name, for Blood Bikes – a charity that delivers medical equipment for the NHS.

Simon worked in finance for Lloyds for 30 years. He had two children – a son, 17 and a daughter, 15.

His wife, Louise, told the Ham&High the fundraiser was a “fitting memory” for an “incredibly positive, thoughtful and funny” man who wanted “nothing more than to make people happy”.

She said: “Simon was always quick to make you laugh. He had incredibly beautiful, sharp wit and he was full of energy.

Simon had two teenage children – a 17-year-old son and a 15-year-old daughter. Picture: Louise Palmer Simon had two teenage children – a 17-year-old son and a 15-year-old daughter. Picture: Louise Palmer

“He really did strive to make people happy and I know that he will be urging us forward to make the most of every day.”

Louise said the pain of losing Simon is still raw – he’s not there to see his son’s exam results, his daughter’s hockey matches or, one day, the birth of his grandchildren.

“The thing is with Simon, he never wanted to make anybody sad,” Louise said.

“He would be saying ‘get on with your life, make the most of it, make the most of every day’, and he would find something to chuckle at. He would be urging us forward.”

Louise said the fundraiser for Blood Bikes would mean a “huge amount” to Simon.

“It is bringing good to a really tragic situation,” she said.

“It’s such a worthwhile cause and it brings life from this tragedy. By raising this money we hope that we’ll be saving other people’s lives.

“Getting a bike in his name and being able to support this amazing, volunteer service for the NHS is just brilliant.

“We’ll be able to look out for these guys and their bikes – and there might be one called Simon.”

To donate to Simon’s fundraiser click here.