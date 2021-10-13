Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Campaigners renew rally to save nature reserve back up for auction

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 11:04 AM October 13, 2021   
Protesters fighting to save Mortimer Terrace Nature Reserve in 2019

Protesters fighting to save Mortimer Terrace Nature Reserve in 2019 - Credit: Debbie Humphry

A nature reserve with roots in the community has been put up for auction again.

Mortimer Terrace Nature Reserve, off Highgate Road, is listed for sale by McHugh & Co as part of an online auction on Thursday (October 14) with a guide price of “£165,000+”.

An independent survey conducted for trustees of the reserve, shared with this newspaper, valued the property at £25,000 in April.

The nature reserve was valued at £80,000 as part of an auction in 2019 – before being withdrawn. The site is listed as an asset of community value (ACV) and is now owned by Mortimer Terrace Ltd, having previously been run by the Fitzpatrick family. 

Campaigners fighting to bring back the nature reserve for public use fear the latest efforts to sell once again threatens the future of the local green space.

Campaigners outside of the locked gate to the Mortimer Terrace Nature Reserve. Picture: Sam Volpe

Campaigners outside Mortimer Terrace Nature Reserve after the gates were locked in 2019 - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

In a joint statement, Jessica Jacobs and Emily O'Mara, trustees of Mortimer Terrace Nature Reserve, called the plot a “truly unique wild space” rich in biodiversity that has held a “special place in the hearts of the community” for more than 30 years.  

Jessica added: “We want to bring back the nature reserve into community ownership to have full access to schools, so that the public and the community can once again use that space.  

Most Read

  1. 1 The Outsider: Residents take aim at plans for high street pub
  2. 2 Crouch End drugs raid sees 'cannabis plants and equipment seized'
  3. 3 Man charged with murder of Nicole Hurley in Primrose Hill
  1. 4 'Unacceptable': Ofsted inspection reveals failures of Haringey Council SEND
  2. 5 Murder arrest after Primrose Hill woman dies from stab wounds
  3. 6 Coldplay and Ed Sheeran to perform at Earthshot Prize ceremony at Ally Pally
  4. 7 Spurs win feels inevitable with takeover and Bruce talks at Newcastle
  5. 8 'Speculative': Opera downplays school's move for recording studio
  6. 9 'Water, sunlight, and love': Highgate girl grows 20-headed sunflower
  7. 10 Couple marry at zoo swapping rings recycled from an old aviary

“That’s what were’ fighting to do. We all want to make sure Camden is protecting its ACVs.” 

As the site has ACV status, the local community was notified by the town hall of a six-month moratorium in April to launch a bid to buy the site.  

However trustees claim Camden Council isn’t doing enough to protect the nature reserve.  

“If nothing is done to stop this auction, the implication is that local councils and neighbourhood forums have no real power to protect our natural resources,” Jessica and Emily said.

The Mortimer Terrace Nature Reserve. Picture: Sam Volpe

Mortimer Terrace Nature Reserve is home to bats, newts, frogs, owls and hedgehogs - Credit: Archant

Cllr Danny Beales, Camden’s cabinet member for investing in communities, said: “Being an ACV means that there is a legal responsibility that the owner must us notice if they wish to sell the site. 

“The powers however do not allow Camden to prevent a sale or give the community a right to own the space.” 

Cllr Beales said the site is “strongly protected in local planning policies”. He added: “We remain committed to work with the local community to ensure access to this important local space.” 

Mark Hamburger, listed as director for Mortimer Terrace Ltd on Companies House, was contacted for comment.

Planning and Development
Environment News
Kentish Town News
Dartmouth Park News
Gospel Oak News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Biggie Best

South End Green's Biggie Best closes cafe after spate of thefts

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
broken figurine

'Haters will always hate': Backlash after Crouch End figurine destroyed

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
General view of cheerleaders performing during the NFL International Series match at Tottenham Hotsp

Tottenham Hotspur

NFL London 2021: Tottenham set to host two NFL games

David Ballheimer

Logo Icon
Parliament Hill athletics track

Athletics

'Real risk' athletics track could close without funding for repairs

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon