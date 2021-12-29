Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Moped rider injured in Finchley Road crash

Andrew Brookes

Published: 8:29 AM December 29, 2021
Finchley Road at the junction with West End Lane, where a van and moped collided

Police were called to the junction of Finchley Road and West End Lane shortly before 5.50pm on Tuesday, December 28 after a van and moped collided - Credit: Google

A moped rider was taken to hospital after a crash in Hampstead.

A van and the moped collided at the junction of Finchley Road and West End Lane shortly before 5.50pm yesterday evening (Tuesday, December 28).

A Met Police spokesperson said: "The rider of the moped sustained non-life changing injuries and was taken to hospital."

Roads were closed while emergency services responded to the incident, with police and London Ambulance Service paramedics at the scene.

The affected roads were reopened shortly before 7pm.

