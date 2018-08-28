Search

Mohamed Aadam Mohamed murder: Police officer commended for ‘courage and quick thinking’ in chasing knife killer

PUBLISHED: 08:29 03 January 2019

A policeman who confronted, chased down and arrested a knife-wielding murderer in Camden last September has received a bravery commendation.

Erick Ekam was convicted of the murder of Mohamed Aadam Mohamed. Picture: Met PoliceErick Ekam was convicted of the murder of Mohamed Aadam Mohamed. Picture: Met Police

Sergeant Matthew Ebbs, who was then a police constable, was on a plain-clothes operation when he witnessed teenager Erick Ekam’s brutal murder of fellow Kentish Town man Mohamed Aadam Mohamed, 20.

Sgt Ebbs confronted Ekam, now 19, and chased him down along Hampstead Road, Mornington Crescent with no regard for his own safety, even after the knifeman initially ran at him.

The police and members of the public were unable to save Mr Mohamed’s life.

The knife used by Erick Ekam, 19, of Falkland Road, London, in the fatal stabbing of Mohamed Aadam Mohamed, 20, in Hampstead Road, Camden on September 4 2017. Picture: Metropolitan Police/PA WireThe knife used by Erick Ekam, 19, of Falkland Road, London, in the fatal stabbing of Mohamed Aadam Mohamed, 20, in Hampstead Road, Camden on September 4 2017. Picture: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

Receiving the commendation from Met commissioner Cressida Dick, Sgt Ebbs said: “I cannot begin to imagine the grief that is felt by Mohamed’s family.

“I am humbled to have been awarded a Commissioner’s Commendation for bravery, but I have no doubt that I acted in the same way that many of my colleagues would have, doing what was right at the time to protect the public.”

A passing cyclist who offered Sgt Ebbs assistance while he struggled with Ekam has also been commended.

Mohamed Aadam Mohamed, who was killed by Erick Ekam on September 4 2017. Picture: Met PoliceMohamed Aadam Mohamed, who was killed by Erick Ekam on September 4 2017. Picture: Met Police

Commissioner Dick said: “I am proud to be able to recognise Matt’s bravery with a Commendation. He acted without a thought for his own safety, after a considerable foot chase and a violent struggle, arresting him.

“That Matt was in plain clothes made the whole episode more dangerous and he showed courage, quick thinking and great professionalism.”

Ekam will serve a minimum of 17 years in jail after being convicted of murder at the Old Bailey in December.

Topic Tags:

