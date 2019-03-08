Mitzvah Day: Eco-conscious balloons and bunting distributed ahead of volunteering day

Volunteers pick up Mitzvah Day merchandise ahead of November 17 from the Head Room cafe in Golders Green. Picture: Yakir Zur @ Yakir Zur Photography

Young people from a charity for those with learning difficulties were among those to help give out eco-friendly Mitzvah Day merchandise to volunteer groups taking part this year.

Members of charity Langdon give out Mitzvah Day goodies to volunteers. Picture: Yakir Zur Members of charity Langdon give out Mitzvah Day goodies to volunteers. Picture: Yakir Zur

Mitzvah Day, a international multi-faith "day of giving time, not money" to good causes, this year takes place on November 17.

Volunteers from the charity Langdon were among those at locations including Mitzvah Day's offices in Finchley Road, the JW3 Centre and the Head Room cafe in Golders Green, packs including 1,500 T-shirts, 4,000 metres of bunting, 5,000 balloons, 500 hats and 30,000 stickers given out to those taking part later in the month.

The balloons are biodegradable and the bunting completely recyclable - Mitzvah Day said "everything included is recyclable, reusable or biodegradable", in accordance with the initiative's theme this year of "Going Greener"

Mitzvah Day chief exec Georgina Bye said: "We were won over by the enthusiasm of the Langdon members, who not only coordinate Mitzvah Day activities for their wider community, but also ran a very successful Hub Day for us giving out lots of merchandise in the process." She also thanked JW3 and Jami, who run the Head Room cafe as social enterprise helping with mental health.