Search

Advanced search

Mitzvah Day: Eco-conscious balloons and bunting distributed ahead of volunteering day

PUBLISHED: 16:33 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:33 04 November 2019

Volunteers pick up Mitzvah Day merchandise ahead of November 17 from the Head Room cafe in Golders Green. Picture: Yakir Zur

Volunteers pick up Mitzvah Day merchandise ahead of November 17 from the Head Room cafe in Golders Green. Picture: Yakir Zur

@ Yakir Zur Photography

Young people from a charity for those with learning difficulties were among those to help give out eco-friendly Mitzvah Day merchandise to volunteer groups taking part this year.

Members of charity Langdon give out Mitzvah Day goodies to volunteers. Picture: Yakir ZurMembers of charity Langdon give out Mitzvah Day goodies to volunteers. Picture: Yakir Zur

Mitzvah Day, a international multi-faith "day of giving time, not money" to good causes, this year takes place on November 17.

You may also want to watch:

Volunteers from the charity Langdon were among those at locations including Mitzvah Day's offices in Finchley Road, the JW3 Centre and the Head Room cafe in Golders Green, packs including 1,500 T-shirts, 4,000 metres of bunting, 5,000 balloons, 500 hats and 30,000 stickers given out to those taking part later in the month.

The balloons are biodegradable and the bunting completely recyclable - Mitzvah Day said "everything included is recyclable, reusable or biodegradable", in accordance with the initiative's theme this year of "Going Greener"

Mitzvah Day chief exec Georgina Bye said: "We were won over by the enthusiasm of the Langdon members, who not only coordinate Mitzvah Day activities for their wider community, but also ran a very successful Hub Day for us giving out lots of merchandise in the process." She also thanked JW3 and Jami, who run the Head Room cafe as social enterprise helping with mental health.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Revealed: North London’s most deprived neighbourhoods ranked by postcode

A rough sleeper in West Hampstead, where some of north London's wealthiest rub shoulders with some of the most deprived. Picture: Polly Hancock

Muswell Hill stabbing: 21-year-old charged with GBH after high street knife attack

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Muswell Hill. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Pochettino: Son red card ‘unbelievable’

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min is consoled after being sent off for a challenge on Everton's Andre Gomes (not pictured) during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool.

New fraud under investigation at Barnet Council after payment anomalies discovered by auditors

Hendon Town Hall. Picture: Matt Brown/Flickr/Creative Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Lib Dems’ revoke policy is ‘self-serving and reckless’ says Labour’s new Finchley and Golders Green candidate

Ross Houston, the Labour candidate for Finchley and Golders Green. Picture: Barnet Labour

Most Read

Revealed: North London’s most deprived neighbourhoods ranked by postcode

A rough sleeper in West Hampstead, where some of north London's wealthiest rub shoulders with some of the most deprived. Picture: Polly Hancock

Muswell Hill stabbing: 21-year-old charged with GBH after high street knife attack

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Muswell Hill. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Pochettino: Son red card ‘unbelievable’

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min is consoled after being sent off for a challenge on Everton's Andre Gomes (not pictured) during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool.

New fraud under investigation at Barnet Council after payment anomalies discovered by auditors

Hendon Town Hall. Picture: Matt Brown/Flickr/Creative Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Lib Dems’ revoke policy is ‘self-serving and reckless’ says Labour’s new Finchley and Golders Green candidate

Ross Houston, the Labour candidate for Finchley and Golders Green. Picture: Barnet Labour

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Malan leaves Middlesex to join Yorkshire on four-year deal

Dawid Malan playing for Middlesex. Picture: Nick Wood/TGS Photo

Whittington Hospital trust apologises over hour-long waits for patients using its transport service

The Whittington Hospital. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Archive

Mitzvah Day: Eco-conscious balloons and bunting distributed ahead of volunteering day

Volunteers pick up Mitzvah Day merchandise ahead of November 17 from the Head Room cafe in Golders Green. Picture: Yakir Zur

Revealed: North London’s most deprived neighbourhoods ranked by postcode

A rough sleeper in West Hampstead, where some of north London's wealthiest rub shoulders with some of the most deprived. Picture: Polly Hancock

Oliver Tambo: Muswell Hill statue unveiled to key anti-apartheid figure

Oliver Tambo's statue at Albert Road Recreation Ground. Picture: Haringey Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists