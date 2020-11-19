Search

Mitzvah Day: Jamie Oliver makes a special appearance as youth charity goes online

PUBLISHED: 15:20 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:33 19 November 2020

More than 100 teenagers took part in a virtual cookathon for Mitzvah Day with Project ImpACT. Picture: Project ImpACT

Project ImpACT

Young people from the youth volunteering programme Project ImpACT enjoyed a busy virtual Mitzvah Day - including an appearance from celebrity chef Jamie Oliver.

Residents at Norwood enjoyed online fun with volunteers, and received Chanukah cards after volunteers had an art lesson with Adi Cline from Art Hub London.

ImpACT volunteers then led a session with Jewish Care and some of the residents at Sidney Corob House. The volunteers spent time talking to and getting to know the residents on Zoom. They led a 1960s music quiz and played a guessing game using images of icons from the 1960s.

A virtual “cookathon” with more than 100 teenagers was introduced by Mitzvah Day founder Laura Marks and chef Fabienne provided a step by step demonstration of how to make vegetable lasagne for the homeless. Hundreds of meals have been delivered to foodbanks, including those at JW3 and Unitas. Jamie Oliver delivered a message of thanks to the teenagers for volunteering their time and helping to make a difference to those less fortunate.

Volunteer Rafi said: “Doing the Mitzvah Day cookathon was great fun. I learnt new skills and learnt a lot about where help is needed for people less fortunate. I’m really glad I could give someone a hot meal. I would love to do it again and help Crisis and other local charities.”

Volunteer Bianca said: “I really enjoyed participating this Mitzvah Day. The cookathon was a great opportunity to support the local community, do something with your friends and make a difference.”

Angie, a parent of one of the young people, said: “It was wonderful watching my daughter join in with the lasagna making. The activity and speakers were highly engaging. In an hour and a half, she had broadened her understanding of the issues associated with homelessness, volunteered her time and learned to cook a delicious lasagne! It is difficult to find volunteering activities for teenagers. Thank you for providing the opportunity via Project ImpACT.”

Jacob from JW3 said: “The Project ImpACT teens did a delightful job and really made a remarkable impression on the recipients.

“The personal touch of the added notes really added to the delicious meals and was gratefully received.”

