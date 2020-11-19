Search

Mitzvah Day: Hampstead Garden Suburb Synagogue collects hundreds of items for good causes

PUBLISHED: 14:51 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:33 19 November 2020

Hampstead Garden Suburb Synagogue collected for multiple charities. Picture: Hampstead Garden Suburb Synagogue

Hampstead Garden Suburb Synagogue

The community donated hundreds of items at Hampstead Garden Suburb Synagogue (HGSS) for this year’s “month of mitzvahs”.

The team had to plan an entirely different approach this year to meet Covid safety guidelines.

There was no event in the Max Weinbaum Hall and there were no shopping collections by volunteers outside Waitrose and M&S.

Instead, donations were made at events on Thursday, Friday and Sunday – when even the weather was kind.

More than 150 black bags of clothes and winter coats were donated for Goods for Good, asylum seekers and refugees.

World Vision will receive more than 50 pairs of glasses and jewellery and perfume was donated for brides in Israel.

More than 40 bags of used toys will go to charities in Israel and more than 50 bags of new toys will be sent to Camp Simcha.

Other donations included boxes of books for GIFT; crates of food for GIFT, Foodbank Aid and the Muswell Hill Soup Kitchen; and more than 40 bicycles for Project Bike.

Cheder children created and wrote cards for NHS workers, police and other essential services as a thank you for the work they do.

HGSS Youth baked challah over Zoom for the homeless, with more than 40 delivered.

Masks tie dyed by 160 children will be donated to the homeless and asylum seekers.

More than 25 families collected bags of litter from around the neighbourhood and hundreds of flyers were dropped through doors around the area to promote the work of Food Bank Aid.

The synagogue thanked the committee - Alyson Martin, Hannah Summers, Esther Livingstone, Daniella Harris, Danielle Onona, David Slagel, Claire Hyman, Claire Rosen and Sarah Callman - “for spending over 16 hours on a driveway opposite Norrice Lea Synagogue sorting, schlepping, bagging, tagging, the endless supplies that just kept coming and coming”.

HGSS also thanked the community “for their generosity donating so much that will go to help so many in the community at this particularly difficult time”.

