Mitzvah Day 2019: Calls for greener good deeds

PUBLISHED: 13:04 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:04 23 October 2019

Mitzvah Day. Picture: Yakir Zur

@ Yakir Zur Photography

Britain's biggest day of faith-led social action has announced this year's theme as "Mitzvah Day goes greener".

The annual Mitzvah Day of good deeds will take place on November 17, when people of all faiths and none are encouraged to donate their time to a worthy community project.

This year, organisers are urging its 40,000 volunteers to join help initiatives that "collect, clean or make your project green".

Some projects happen in month leading up to Mitzvah Day, with volunteers embracing the green theme to cook homeless people vegetarian meals with a low carbon footprint.

Members of the Barnet Multi Faith Forum, Barnet United Synagogue, Haringey Muslim Community, Faith Matters and Camp Unity Borehamwood came together at JW3 in Finchley Road to cook the homeless people soup, curry and apple crumble. All ingredients used would have otherwise gone to waste.

Mitzvah Day chief exec Georgina Bye said: "Even small things like picking up litter or recycling and upcycling old clothes and furniture can have a huge impact in helping others and helping our planet."

