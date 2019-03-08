Killer virus on Hampstead Heath? Start-up unveil Mission Camden games to boost young people's health

Youngsters giving Mission Camden a go. Picture; Onigo Archant

An app developer has partnered with Camden Council to launch a series of "scavenger hunt" style immersive games across the borough this summer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Start-up Onigo have unveiled Mission Camden - which is made up of five games which children and young people can play on their smartphones in particular locations.

Running at particular spots - in Golders Hill Park, Regent's Park, two places on Hampstead Heath and Camden Lock, the supernatural games are designed to get young people active and improve mental health.

The Heath-based games are set at the overground station and the bench overlooking Hampstead No. 1 Pond.

They involve teams of participants following routes and solving clues to help stop alien invasions and the transmission of a killer virus.

Onigo's cheif exec Alex Stanley said: "We are extremely proud to announce the launch of Mission Camden. Through enjoying this series of free adventure games, residents will discover some of Camden's amazing outdoor spaces,

complete up to 50 per cent of their recommended weekly exercise and connect with friends or family."

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Angela Mason, the town hall's children and families lead, added: "Camden Can was set up as a series of evolving projects to help and inspire people living and working in Camden to eat a healthier diet and be more physically active every day.

"Thanks to Onigo for developing this really exciting project and good luck to residents on their Mission

Camden outdoor adventure challenge."

Onigo was one of a number of organisations to receive funding for innovative projects from the Camden Can fund last year.

The others were Central St Martins, Somers Town Community Association, DayOld Eats and Wac Arts.

To take part in any of the games, download the app with friends before heading to one of the locations. The games vary in length and time required.

If anyone completes all five games this summer they will be listed on a 'hero board' on the Mission Camden website.

The games run from today (Friday 14 June) until August 26.