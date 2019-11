Can you help find missing poodle Louis?

The poodle went missing on the Heath Archant

The owners of poodle that went missing on the Heath Extension are urging anyone who might have seen him to get in touch.

You may also want to watch:

Louis was last seen at sometime between 2pm and 2.30pm on Tuesday (November 19) running towards Wildwood Road.

His concerned owners ask anyone who might have seen him to call them on either 07931592254 or 07947218907.