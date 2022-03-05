Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Missing 12-year-old last seen in Haringey may be in Kentish Town

Andrew Brookes

Published: 3:11 PM March 5, 2022
Kayden, 12, was last seen in Haringey on Friday, March 4

Have you seen this boy?

The 12-year-old, named only as Kayden by police, has been reported missing.

Camden Police say he was last seen in Haringey yesterday - Friday, March 4 - and may have gone to the Kentish Town area.

Kayden was last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a black top and a blazer with different colour prints on it.

If you see him or know where he is, call 101.

