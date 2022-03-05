Missing 12-year-old last seen in Haringey may be in Kentish Town
Published: 3:11 PM March 5, 2022
- Credit: Met Police / Camden MPS
Have you seen this boy?
The 12-year-old, named only as Kayden by police, has been reported missing.
Camden Police say he was last seen in Haringey yesterday - Friday, March 4 - and may have gone to the Kentish Town area.
Kayden was last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a black top and a blazer with different colour prints on it.
If you see him or know where he is, call 101.