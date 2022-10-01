Appeal to find missing 12-year-old

Police are appealing for help to find a 12-year-old who is missing from a north London hospital.

August Petrie was last seen shortly after 1pm on Thursday, September 29 in the Coram Fields area of Camden.

He is 5ft 2ins tall and of slim build. He was wearing a baggy navy shirt, dark coloured trousers and Crocs.

August’s parents said in a statement: “August, you don't have to go back - everyone is in agreement that you can be at home forever. You are not in any trouble at all. We just want you home and safe.”

If you have seen August, please call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 3223/29Sep