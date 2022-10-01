Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Appeal to find missing 12-year-old

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 2:17 PM October 1, 2022
August Petrie 

August Petrie - Credit: Met Police

Police are appealing for help to find a 12-year-old who is missing from a north London hospital.

August Petrie was last seen shortly after 1pm on Thursday, September 29 in the Coram Fields area of Camden.

He is 5ft 2ins tall and of slim build. He was wearing a baggy navy shirt, dark coloured trousers and Crocs.

August’s parents said in a statement: “August, you don't have to go back - everyone is in agreement that you can be at home forever. You are not in any trouble at all. We just want you home and safe.”

If you have seen August, please call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 3223/29Sep

Camden News
Central London News
North London News

Don't Miss

Low Traffic Neighbourhood scheme in Bounds Green

Low Traffic Neighbourhoods | Opinion

'The benefits of Haringey’s first low traffic neighbourhood trial'

Carla Francome, Active travel campaigner

Logo Icon
The front of the home in Perth Road, London

Property of the Week | Promotion

£1.4m four-bedroom Victorian home near Finsbury Park Station blends...

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Dr John Marks

NHS

Campaigning former British Medical Association chair dies aged 97

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Police wish to speak to this man

British Transport Police

Police seek man after reports of sexual offences on trains

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon