Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

MP opens new Mind charity shop in Muswell Hill

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 5:18 PM July 21, 2022
Mind store opening

L-R: Jason Roberts of Mind's operations, Catherine West MP, Philip Morgan of Mind, and children Sam and Hannah opening the new Mind store in Muswell Hill - Credit: Mind

A new charity shop supporting people with mental health issues has opened in Muswell Hill.

Mind opened in Muswell Hill Broadway on Thursday (July 21), with Hornsey and Wood Green MP Catherine West on hand to cut the ribbon and welcome customers into the store.

The shop offers everything from stylish clothing and vintage must-haves to bric-a-brac bargains and books.

Donations and sales made at the Muswell Hill Mind shop will go to help support the one in four of us who will experience a mental health problem every year.

Mind’s shops have been on the high street for more than 60 years, with more than 3,000 volunteers and 450 dedicated staff across England and Wales working to keep shops running.

MInd store opening

Mind's Jason Roberts, MP Catherine West, Mind regional manager Philip Morgan, student Nicola Tissot, and children Sam and Hannah - Credit: Mind

Residents can donate pre-loved items and search for affordable fashion or gifts for loved ones or themselves.

All the shop’s profit goes to support Mind, for instance by helping the charity deliver support in local communities via its network or to fund vital advice and support services such as the Mind Infoline.

Most Read

  1. 1 Mercedes crashes into Crouch End flower bed
  2. 2 Man dies and seven in custody following shooting in Queen's Park
  3. 3 Project to honour British soldiers who fought in American Civil War seeks £3,000
  1. 4 Gospel Oak's £565m regeneration plan set to be rubber-stamped
  2. 5 Jailed: Man raped lone woman on her way home from hospital
  3. 6 Café opens in Highgate telephone box
  4. 7 George Ezra: Arms aloft for a gold rush of brilliant pop
  5. 8 Acclaimed Gate Theatre moves to Camden
  6. 9 Haringey Council reported to ICO for failing to release details of talks with developer
  7. 10 Crouch End woman hosts podcast about battle with cancer

The average bag of items donated to Mind shops is worth around £30.

This amount could help 45 people find support during tough times on Mind’s online peer support community Side by Side or help Mind send out 250 information booklets, so people who are struggling with their mental health can make sense of what they are going through and find ways to cope.

Regional manager Philip Morgan said: “We’re so excited to welcome the people of Muswell Hill to this new Mind shop.

"Only with the community’s support will we be able to raise vital funds for Mind’s work, such as the Infoline, information and advice services, and the campaigning Mind does to support the one in four of us who experience a mental health problem every year.

"There are very easy ways that everybody can get involved such as donating quality items, volunteering in the shop, or simply shopping at the store.

"I urge locals to visit the shop or get in touch to find out more about how they can support us.”

Charity News
Muswell Hill News
Haringey News
North London News

Don't Miss

Majed Ahmed, 19, of Navigation Road, in Bromley-by-Bow has been found guilty of murder

London Live News

'I pity them': Mother slams 'baby boy's' killers as they are jailed for...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
A stock image released by Met Police

London Live News

Woman arrested after Belsize Park stabbing

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Gigs at Kings Cross Cinema provided the cover shots for Transformer, by Lou Reed, and Raw Power, by Iggy and The Stooges

Music

Lou Reed and Iggy Pop's London weekend that made rock history

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Oleksandr Zinchenko in action for Manchester City

Arsenal moving decisively in the transfer market

Adam Perry

Author Picture Icon