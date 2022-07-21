MP opens new Mind charity shop in Muswell Hill

L-R: Jason Roberts of Mind's operations, Catherine West MP, Philip Morgan of Mind, and children Sam and Hannah opening the new Mind store in Muswell Hill - Credit: Mind

A new charity shop supporting people with mental health issues has opened in Muswell Hill.

Mind opened in Muswell Hill Broadway on Thursday (July 21), with Hornsey and Wood Green MP Catherine West on hand to cut the ribbon and welcome customers into the store.

The shop offers everything from stylish clothing and vintage must-haves to bric-a-brac bargains and books.

Donations and sales made at the Muswell Hill Mind shop will go to help support the one in four of us who will experience a mental health problem every year.

Mind’s shops have been on the high street for more than 60 years, with more than 3,000 volunteers and 450 dedicated staff across England and Wales working to keep shops running.

Mind's Jason Roberts, MP Catherine West, Mind regional manager Philip Morgan, student Nicola Tissot, and children Sam and Hannah - Credit: Mind

Residents can donate pre-loved items and search for affordable fashion or gifts for loved ones or themselves.

All the shop’s profit goes to support Mind, for instance by helping the charity deliver support in local communities via its network or to fund vital advice and support services such as the Mind Infoline.

The average bag of items donated to Mind shops is worth around £30.

This amount could help 45 people find support during tough times on Mind’s online peer support community Side by Side or help Mind send out 250 information booklets, so people who are struggling with their mental health can make sense of what they are going through and find ways to cope.

Regional manager Philip Morgan said: “We’re so excited to welcome the people of Muswell Hill to this new Mind shop.

"Only with the community’s support will we be able to raise vital funds for Mind’s work, such as the Infoline, information and advice services, and the campaigning Mind does to support the one in four of us who experience a mental health problem every year.

"There are very easy ways that everybody can get involved such as donating quality items, volunteering in the shop, or simply shopping at the store.

"I urge locals to visit the shop or get in touch to find out more about how they can support us.”