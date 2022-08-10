'Will MP get the LGBT+-friendly government he wants?'

Opinion

Liz Truss considers her shot during a visit to a youth centre in east London - Credit: Dylan Martinez/PA

After resigning from Boris Johnson's government with a letter whose severity was largely overlooked, Mike Freer MP has backed Liz Truss to be our next prime minister.

In his resignation letter the Finchley and Golders Green MP thanked Mr Johnson for his work to "improve the lives of LGBT+ people in the UK".

But he added: "However, I feel that we are moving away from the One Nation Conservative party I joined, not least in creating an atmosphere of hostility for LGBT+ people and I regret can no longer defend policies I fundamentally disagree with."

An "atmosphere of hostility for LGBT+ people" – strong words indeed.

A central issue in government seems to have been a proposed ban on "conversion therapy" – the pseudoscientific process of trying to change someone's sexuality or gender identity.

It is understood Mr Johnson's position was to exclude trans people from a ban, while Mr Freer says Ms Truss – when he was reporting to her in her role as minister for women and equalities – "was entirely supportive of a fully inclusive ban on conversion therapy".

Unsurprisingly, her position on conversion therapy has not been a central plank in her campaign to woo the Conservative Party membership.

So, a number of questions are begged.

What has Ms Truss promised behind closed doors on the issue?

If she does want to go for a fully inclusive ban, what can she realistically win backing for from backbenchers?"

And if she can't achieve the ban that Mr Freer wants, will he call her out on it?