MP on his bike to raise cash for Cancer Research UK

Mike Freer MP is taking the Cycle 200 challenge to raise money for Cancer Research UK. Picture: Harry Taylor Harry Taylor

Mike Freer will be joining many of his constituents in leaving Finchley and Golders Green this weekend, but rather than enjoying a relaxing holiday - he’ll be clocking up 200 miles on his bicycle for Cancer Research UK.

On Friday the MP will cycle from his home in Finchley to Cambridge, and back - hoping to register about 110 miles.

A shorter ride follows on Saturday, before a trip to the Surrey Hills on Sunday. The distance is the same as from London to Brussels, and it is for the charity’s Cycle 200 challenge.

Mr Freer, who turned 60 in May, has raised more than £2,300.

He said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to combine my love of cycling with raising awareness and vital funds for Cancer Research UK. I have been training hard over the summer and look forward to the challenge.”

To donate, visit https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/mikes-cycle-200-fundraising-page-5