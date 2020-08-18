MP on his bike to raise cash for Cancer Research UK
PUBLISHED: 11:13 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:14 18 August 2020
Harry Taylor
Mike Freer will be joining many of his constituents in leaving Finchley and Golders Green this weekend, but rather than enjoying a relaxing holiday - he’ll be clocking up 200 miles on his bicycle for Cancer Research UK.
On Friday the MP will cycle from his home in Finchley to Cambridge, and back - hoping to register about 110 miles.
You may also want to watch:
A shorter ride follows on Saturday, before a trip to the Surrey Hills on Sunday. The distance is the same as from London to Brussels, and it is for the charity’s Cycle 200 challenge.
Mr Freer, who turned 60 in May, has raised more than £2,300.
He said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to combine my love of cycling with raising awareness and vital funds for Cancer Research UK. I have been training hard over the summer and look forward to the challenge.”
To donate, visit https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/mikes-cycle-200-fundraising-page-5
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.