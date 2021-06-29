Revived housing plans 'completely disregard' residents, says MP

Published: 2:46 PM June 29, 2021 Updated: 4:19 PM June 29, 2021

Mike Freer MP has criticised plans for Britten Close and Chandos Way - Credit: Mike Freer/Google

An MP says the return of plans for 48 new rooftop flats in Hampstead Garden Suburb “completely disregards” the concerns of local residents.

Mike Freer, MP for Finchley and Golders Green, has criticised a developer’s resubmission of proposals, put to Barnet Council, to build an extra storey of homes atop blocks in Chandos Way and Britten Close.

An application for prior approval lodged by B & C Crestpearl Ltd for 48 homes was rejected in December by the town hall.

But six months on, the applicant has appealed the decision, which now rests with the government’s planning inspectorate – and submitted a new application to Barnet Council.

Conservative MP Mr Freer said: “Having referred to the plans it is obvious that the developer has completely disregarded the concerns raised by local residents and has not demonstrated any effort to respond to the issues raised by those who objected to their previous application.

“If developers continue to ignore the democratic input from local residents they shouldn’t be surprised if the Council continue to reject excessive developments such as this one, even with the greater flexibility provided under new PD (permitted development) rules.

“It is on this basis that the residents of Chandos Way and Britten Close have my full support in continuing to oppose this development.”

Both planning applications for blocks 7-9 Chandos Way and 1-6 Britten Close have received hundreds of objections from local residents who cite impacts to light, parking and traffic among their concerns.

In a cover letter submitted to Barnet Council, Iceni – the planning agent acting for the developer – said the new application was a “high-quality” project and an "evolution” from the previously rejected version.

The applicant’s alterations include the removal of balconies and lift shafts, setting back the extension from the main façade, and changes to the massing of the project. The plans include 16 additional car parking bays and 50 cycle spaces.

The new application is for prior approval, which falls under permitted development – schemes that don’t require full planning permission.

Permitted development rights are being extended under the government's controversial planning reforms, designed to speed up house-building.

Residents can view more information on the application via Barnet Council’s online planning portal with the reference number 21/3001/PNV.

For the appeal with the planning inspectorate enter reference number APP/N5090/W/21/3269709 at https://www.gov.uk/appeal-planning-inspectorate