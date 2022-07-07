Midsummer Parade returns after nature reserve saved

Young pupils at Gospel Oak primary school participated in a "fantastic" revived Midsummer Parade to Murphy's Yard.

Reception children from Gospel Oak Primary School, in Mansfield Road, headed down to the Mortimer Terrace Nature Reserve on June 20 for the first time in four years.

The parade was last carried out in 2018 when the trustees of the nature reserve, off Highgate Road, still had access to the site.

After that time it was bought by a developer, and went to auction twice before the third auction attempt was withdrawn in February, with Camden Council buying the plot.

Gospel Oak pupils take part in the Mortimer Terrace Midsummer Parade - Credit: Camden Community Makers

"Gospel Oak school children would dress up and parade down Gordon House Road, through Heathview Tenants Coop garden to the Nature Reserve - then down Highgate Road and through Sanderson Close to end up in Murphy’s Yard for squash and biscuits," said Jessica Jacobs, of Camden Community Makers, a community led charity.

"Sadly when the new owners of the site closed the reserve the trustees were unable to continue the tradition so it was with great excitement that they could revive this fantastic celebration of midsummer once again."